Athletics' 14 playoff flops since 2000 set backdrop for wild card game vs. Rays

The A’s lost Game 5 of the ALDS in 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2003 by a combined six runs. They also lost Game 5 of the ALDS in 2012 and 2013 before dropping the 2014 wild card game in Kansas City and 2018 wild card game in New York.

Their story of playoff disappointment this century goes beyond those defeats, though, and a 1-14 record when able to eliminate opponents since 2000 perhaps does a better job of explaining their inability to put teams away in October.

With a wild card matchup against the Rays set for Wednesday, the A’s must again reckon with those prior failures. Their only series-clinching win since 1992 came in 2006, when they finished off a sweep against the Twins.

This year’s team, like the ones before it, has ample reason to believe it can move past its shoddy reputation. A second straight season of more than 95 wins underlines its legitimacy. A combination of youth and experience also bodes well.

Oakland’s lineup gained a second superstar this year in the ascendant Marcus Semien, a borderline MVP candidate who transformed himself from a role player with questionable defensive skills to a Gold Glove-caliber stud shortstop. With Matt Chapman at third base and Matt Olson at first, this might be the best A’s infield this century, which is high praise considering their Giambi-Chavez-Tejada core of the early 2000s. Manager Bob Melvin, meanwhile, carries the ultimate respect of his clubhouse.

A’s players have repeatedly said their loss to the Yankees in last year’s wild-card game motivates them to do better in 2019. Facing Tampa Bay, rather than a New York franchise that has knocked the A’s off frequently over the past two decades, could help turn that optimism into postseason advancement.

The similarly small-market Rays certainly aren’t cocky about the upcoming contest. After all, they understand Oakland’s raw ability and late-game offensive production in 2019, having surrendered a three-run walk-off home run with two outs to Chapman earlier this year.

“Look, Oakland’s a challenging place to play,” Rays manager Kevin Cash recently told reporters. "That team (they have) makes it much more challenging."

But A's fans will have a difficult time believing their team can succeed in the playoffs until they see it happen. They witnessed the Flip Play. They watched Trot Nixon’s Game 3 walk-off in 2003, and Terrence Long’s series-ending Strike 3 looking. They were quieted by Justin Verlander in back-to-back Game 5s in 2012 and 2013. They know on-field talent does not guarantee anything.

So, Oakland on Wednesday will hold equal measures of excitement and anxiety. The Coliseum crowd will try to be loud enough to drown out its negative thoughts. The players will have a chance to establish a new era of A's baseball.