Athletic player apologizes for altercation with partner

MADRID (AP) -- Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams has apologized for a heated altercation with his partner, and says they were victims of a blackmail attempt to keep images from being distributed online.

Williams posted the apology on Twitter Friday after Spanish media published videos that show a man and a woman in an intense confrontation. They yell at each other several times and at one point the man apparently spits toward the woman.

''In light of the lamentable images that have been spread about a discussion that happened in our private life, we would like to apologize for the bad example we have set,'' he said.

Williams added the images were distributed online without their consent and stated that ''extortion attempts'' were made to keep them from being posted. He said their lawyers were considering legal action.

The 24-year-old forward ended his statement by asking the public to respect the couple's privacy.

---

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports