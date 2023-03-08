The N.C. House made a last-minute decision Wednesday to hold off on voting to appoint the state superintendent of public instruction as the final arbiter on high school athletic eligibility appeals.

Senate Bill 52 would empower the superintendent to hear appeals of decisions made by the State Board of Education’s interscholastic athletic appeals board. The provision was added to the bill when It was approved by the Senate in a 46-2 vote on Tuesday.

Sen. Michael Lazzara, R-Onslow, had introduced the amendment after the N.C. High School Athletic Association declared a local student academically ineligible to play soccer this spring despite having a 4.4 grade-point-average. NCHSAA only partially counted the three Advanced Placement courses she had taken in the fall when determining her spring eligibility.

Lazzara told the House Rules Committee on Wednesday that State Superintendent Catherine Truitt has looked into the student’s case.

“She also feels it’s unfair to punish this young lady when she had done all she was supposed to do,” Lazzara told the committee. “She’s willing to grant the appeal.”

The bill was removed from the calendar Wednesday right before the scheduled vote. House Speaker Tim Moore said the bill’s sponsor agreed to pull the bill, which will be sent to the House K-12 Education Committee.