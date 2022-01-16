Athletic Club 0-0 Real Madrid LIVE! Supercopa match stream, latest score and goal updates today

(REUTERS)

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid LIVE!

Athletic will look to defend their Supercopa de Espana crown when they face Real Madrid in the final in Riyadh this evening.

They beat Barcelona 3-2 in the final last year, and after producing a late comeback to get the better of Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals earlier this week, Athletic will be in confident mood against Real.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side booked their place in the final with an extra-time victory over Barcelona, Federico Valverde the hero as he netted the winner, and they lifted the trophy the last time the competition was concluded in Saudi Arabia.

Real have lost just one of their last 19 matches in all competitions, and the La Liga leaders are very much favourites to beat Athletic tonight. They also have the added boost of two wins already against Athletic this season.

Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below...

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid latest news

Kick-off: 6:30pm GMT, King Fahd International Stadium

How to watch: BT Sport 3

Athletic Club team news: Innaki Williams starts, brother Nico on bench

Real Madrid team news: Carvajal out with Covid, Alaba fit to start

Prediction: Athletic Club 1-2 Real Madrid

18:59 , Matt Verri

27 mins: Kroos with another corner, and it runs all the way through to Modric. He clips it back into the box, but headed away.

Berenguer and Williams fly up the pitch for Athletic as they try and break... quickly halted. Casemiro then bursts forward and shoots from a really tight angle, Simon turns it behind.

18:58 , Matt Verri

26 mins: De Marcos gets forward on the right and it’s a nice ball wide to him.

Control is decent, but he panics as Mendy comes out to close him and down and the cross is straight out of play. Athletic need to be a bit more patient when they do find themselves up the pitch.

18:56 , Matt Verri

24 mins: Mendy tries to flick his way through the Athletic defence, after Vinicius sells him a bit short with the pass.

Kroos then makes the foul to stop any counter, with Real having committed plenty of bodies forward.

Story continues

18:54 , Matt Verri

22 mins: Real’s turn to try their luck from a corner, as Rodrygo’s attempted pull-back is cleared behind.

Kroos with a decent ball in, bounces around in the box before it’s eventually smashed up the pitch.

18:53 , Matt Verri

20 mins: Heavy pass forces Berenguer wide and Alaba is across to see it out for a goal-kick.

Not a huge amount of action in the first 20 minutes, but Kroos and Modric have looked as tidy as ever controlling things in midfield.

18:51 , Matt Verri

18 mins: Kroos pings it out to Rodrygo on the right and it’s a lovely touch from the Brazilian to bring it down.

Benzema holds back on the edge of the box and it’s played to him... whipped effort just wide of the far post.

18:48 , Matt Verri

16 mins: Corner for Athletic, chance for them to test out the Madrid defence.

Muniain takes it and it’s deep towards the back post. Header is looped back across goal, but no pace on it and it trickles out for a goal-kick.

18:46 , Matt Verri

14 mins: Everything going down Real’s right, Vazquez staying as wide as he can and he’s getting space.

Ball is whipped in towards Benzema, but too much on the cross and it’s chested back to Simon.

18:44 , Matt Verri

12 mins: Athletic starting to grow into the game and offer a threat going forward.

Sancet tries to bulldoze his way through the defence, but the ball doesn’t quite drop for him in the box and Real get it clear.

18:43 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Vasquez has plenty of room on the right wing, but nobody in the box for Real. Plays it back to Benzema instead, and he combines really nice with Rodrygo but the ball out wide is then heavy. Kroos has a shot charged down.

Athletic straight on the break and Williams is adamant they should have a penalty for handball. Nothing given.

18:41 , Matt Verri

8 mins: Rodrygo has made a nice start on his return to the starting lineup.

Drives into the box and works it onto his right foot, Balenziaga gets back and poked it away just as Rodrygo was lining up the shot.

18:39 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Real give it away for what feels like the first time, and Athletic rush things and quickly play it over the top towards Williams. Alaba cuts it out though.

Benzema looks to find some space going forward, but it runs out for a goal-kick. Crowd getting very excited every time the Frenchman gets on the ball.

18:37 , Matt Verri

5 mins: Athletic push right up this time as Real play it out from the back, and Modric has to be alert in his own box before whipping it out to Vasquez.

All Real in terms of possession in the opening five minutes, they look really comfortable on the ball.

18:36 , Matt Verri

3 mins: Lovely move from Real, very nearly completely open Athletic up.

Modric wide to Vasquez, who plays a nice reverse pass back to Casemiro. He lays it off to Rodrygo who gets a shot away, but it’s blocked in the box.

18:34 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Vinicius sends a long backpass towards Courtois, not a great ball at all and the goalkeeper has to head it away to stop it going out for a corner.

Athletic happy to sit in a solid shape and let Real have it in defence in the early stages. Won’t want to let Kroos and Modric have that much time though.

KICK-OFF!

18:32 , Matt Verri

We are underway in Riyadh!

First silverware of the season for the Spanish clubs up for grabs. Madrid without a trophy in 18 months... they really need to put an end to that run.

18:30 , Matt Verri

Teams are out, making the long walk across the track and then onto the pitch. And they then walk past a couple of huge flags and all the way over to the other side of the pitch.

Won’t be any players not fully warmed up after that.

18:26 , Matt Verri

Here we go then, almost time to get this final up and running.

Players are in the tunnel and will soon be making the walk out onto the pitch. Plenty of goals and drama in the semi-finals... let’s hope for more of the same this evening.

18:19 , Matt Verri

Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema tore Barcelona apart on the counter-attack in the semi-final.

They’ve been been in brilliant form this campaign, and if Athletic give the Real duo space this evening, they could be in real trouble.

For Athletic, Inaki Williams starts up front, and his brother Nico, who scored the winner against Atletico Madrid to send his side through to the final, is on the bench.

18:10 , Matt Verri

20 minutes to go until kick-off in Riyadh.

Athletic looking to lift the trophy for a second year in a row, while Real will hope to continue their impressive season so far by securing some early silverware.

Not long now...

Warm-ups well underway...

18:05 , Matt Verri

Stadium filling up...

17:57 , Matt Verri

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Ancelotti: Real team is flexible

17:45 , Matt Verri

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has said his team will have to play a different game than they did to Barcelona, but is confident that they have the ability to do so.

“Our approach will change because it will be a different game,” Ancelotti said.

“The strength of this team is not having a single identity, because there are a lot of different sides to football - possession, set pieces, counterattacking, long balls.

“You have to be smart in football, and being able to do that and adapt is a skill, not a weakness.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Rich history between the two sides....

17:39 , Matt Verri

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid is the second-most played fixture in Spanish football history, beaten only be El Clasico.

But not since 1958 have Athletic and Real faced each other in a cup final. The Basque club came out on top in the Copa del Rey final, winning 2-0.

Not sure that’s going to have much of an impact on what happens tonight though...

Stage is set in Riyadh...

17:30 , Matt Verri

🏟️ ¡El escenario de la final! 🏟️

📍 Estadio Rey Fahd#Supercopa pic.twitter.com/plcrIv38Lk — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) January 16, 2022

Athletic Club lineup

17:18 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Simon, De Marcos, Yeray, Martinez, Balenziaga, Berenguer, Garcia, Zarraga, Muniain, Sancet, Williams

Subs: Agirrezabala, Petxarroman, Vesga, Vivian, Lekue, Yuri, Capa, Garcia, Nolaskoain, Williams, Serrano

How Athletic made it through to the final...

17:16 , Matt Verri

Athletic Club had to come from behind to beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the semi-finals earlier this week.

Unai Simon’s own goal just after the hour mark put his side under real pressure to get back into the match, and they were up to the task with Yeray Alvarez equalising with 13 minutes remaining.

Nico Williams came off the bench to score four minutes later and put Athletic in front, and they held on to secure victory. Jose Gimenez was sent off for Atletico, as the referee dished out the cards in a chaotic period of addd time.

(AP)

How Real made it through to the final...

17:05 , Matt Verri

Federico Valverde scored an extra-time winner as Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-2 to reach the final of the Spanish Super Cup in an El Clasico thriller.

Vinicius Junior scored the opening goal of the match, before Luuk de Jong levelled for Barcelona as the sides went into the break level.

Karim Benzema’s strike was then cancelled out by Ansu Fati as the match went beyond 90 minutes, and it was Real who found the winner in extra-time as Valverde put the finishing touch on a devastating counter-attack.

Read the full report from the semi-final right here.

(REUTERS)

Real are in the building...

16:58 , Matt Verri

On their way...

16:47 , Matt Verri

Prediction

16:40 , Matt Verri

Real are unsurprisingly the favourites to come out on top, but the two matches between the sides so far this season have been tight affairs.

Ancelotti’s side won 1-0 at home and then snuck a 2-1 victory away from home against Athletic, so it’s reasonable to expect another tight encounter with the class eventually telling.

Real Madrid to win, 2-1.

16:33 , Matt Verri

So Alaba passes a late fitness test and start for Real, that’s a big boost for them. Vasquez in for Carvajal, who misses out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Rodrygo nets the nod to start alongside Vinicius and Benzema in what looks an exciting front-line. Also plenty for Ancelotti to turn to on the bench if needed... Isco, Jovic, and Hazard to name just a few.

(Getty Images)

Real Madrid lineup

16:24 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema

Subs: Lunin, Fuidias, Nacho, Hazard, Marcelo, Valverde, Jovic, Ceballos, Isco, Camavinga

Athletic Club team news

16:20 , Matt Verri

Athletic are expected to be without Unai Nunez, Unai Vencedor, Ander Capa and Asier Villalibre for the final.

Nico Williams came off the bench in the semi-final to net an 81st-minute winner and that may be enough to earn up a start up front, potentially alongside brother Inaki.

(REUTERS)

How to watch Athletic Club vs Real Madrid

16:12 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 3. Coverage begins at 6pm GMT, with kick-off 30 minutes later.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game through the BT Sport app or website.

Good afternoon!

16:02 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Athletic Club vs Real Madrid in the Supercopa final.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona were knocked out in the semi-finals earlier this week, leaving us with Athletic and Real to battle it out in Saudi Arabia.

Athletic lifted the trophy last season, but Real go into the match as clear favourites and with just one loss in their last 19 matches in all competitions.

We’ll have all the latest updates and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 6:30pm GMT at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.