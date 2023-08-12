Athletic Bilbao 0-2 Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham scores on competitive debut

Jude Bellingham's goal came 37 minutes into his La Liga debut

England midfielder Jude Bellingham scored on his competitive Real Madrid debut as they began their La Liga season with victory at Athletic Bilbao.

Bellingham, 20, joined the Spanish giants for £88.5m from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

He got Real's second just before half-time when he volleyed in from close range at San Mames.

Rodrygo had opened the scoring with a near-post finish.

It was an impressive performance by Bellingham, who caught the eye early in the second half with a run from deep inside his own half, skipping between two Athletic players before racing to the edge of their box.

His goal made him the first English player to score in an official game for Real since David Beckham in 2007.

Former England and Manchester United midfielder Beckham also scored on his league debut for Real, when they beat Real Betis 2-1 in 2003.

Real were runners-up in La Liga last season, finishing 10 points behind Barcelona.