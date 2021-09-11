Athletes, teams and professional sports leagues pay tribute on 20th anniversary of 9/11

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Nearly 3,000 people were killed after hijackers flew two planes into the World Trade Center in New York.

In remembrance of the anniversary, athletes, professional sports leagues and teams sent out tribute messages to reflect on the occasion.

We vow to never, ever forget.



Narrated by @RealJoeNamath pic.twitter.com/KmwR5TkW48 — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 11, 2021

RIP Jake and Artie #neverforget love you — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) September 11, 2021

Former Mets manager @BobbyValentine talks to @lindseyreiser, @alexwitt and @kendisgibson about the emotional remembrance game against the Yankees, "The feeling that we had on that day of unity, could start to creep back into the minds and hearts of the people around our country." pic.twitter.com/TABSpN3P21 — MSNBC Reports: Weekends (@MSNBCweekends) September 11, 2021

A moment to honor the fallen 10 years after 9/11. (Sept. 11, 2011) pic.twitter.com/ODbRJnMeK5 — NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) September 11, 2021

"I might cry tomorrow."@Lindor12BC talked with @Ken_Rosenthal about the @Mets' win and his emotions on the anniversary of 9/11. pic.twitter.com/46I8Wgmpzy — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 11, 2021

What was true 15 years after 9-11 isn’t any less true after 20 years. Joe Maio is remembered on this day and every day. pic.twitter.com/Zf8ZiQwS6M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2021

In September 2001, Joe Andruzzi played for the @Patriots.



His three brothers were on another team: @FDNY



“This is (a story) people need to hear.” #911Memorial pic.twitter.com/bsk01dw8EK — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2021

Professional teams playing Saturday will likely hold ceremonies to pay tribute to the anniversary of 9/11. The New York Mets — who played the first sports game in New York following the attacks — will hold a remembrance ceremony prior to Saturday's game against the New York Yankees.