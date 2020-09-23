Athletes react to grand jury's decision in Breonna Taylor case

Athletes have been very outspoken about Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black EMT who was shot in her home by police who were were serving a no-knock warrant. They and many others have repeatedly and publicly demanded that the police who killed her be arrested and charged with murder.

On Wednesday, Jefferson County judge Annie O’Connell announced that former detective Brett Hankison will be charged with multiple counts of wanton endangerment. The other two officers who fired their weapons on the night Taylor was killed, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly, were not charged with any crimes.

Athletes had a lot to say when they found out that none of the officers responsible for Taylor’s death were being charged with homicide.





I lived in the VILLE for three years of my life and it became another home to me, but wow what’s happen? These are the charges you actually come up with? 😔🤦🏿‍♂️ Nothing to say but WOW SPEECHLESS! — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) September 23, 2020

The cops that murdered Breonna Taylor knew this is how it would play out from the moment it happened. They were never worried about justice being served. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 23, 2020

This is why police need to be defunded and ultimately abolished! We time and time again hope for a sliver of justice but why would we get that when the system is designed to protect the very folks that are murdering and terrorizing us. This isn’t a bad apple, it’s a rotten tree. — Layshia Clarendon (@Layshiac) September 23, 2020

Not surprised just disappointed . We’re sorry Breonna 💔 — Isabelle Harrison (@OMG_itsizzyb) September 23, 2020

We already knew #BreonnaTaylor wasn’t going to receive the justice that she deserved. I’m not even surprised. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) September 23, 2020

Athletes have very strong reactions to the grad jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) More

