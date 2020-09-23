Athletes react to grand jury's decision in Breonna Taylor case

Liz Roscher

Athletes have been very outspoken about Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black EMT who was shot in her home by police who were were serving a no-knock warrant. They and many others have repeatedly and publicly demanded that the police who killed her be arrested and charged with murder.

On Wednesday, Jefferson County judge Annie O’Connell announced that former detective Brett Hankison will be charged with multiple counts of wanton endangerment. The other two officers who fired their weapons on the night Taylor was killed, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly, were not charged with any crimes.

Athletes had a lot to say when they found out that none of the officers responsible for Taylor’s death were being charged with homicide.


Athletes have very strong reactions to the grad jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

