Athletes react strongly to President Trump insulting LeBron James' intelligence

Sporting News
Trump questioned James' intelligence on Twitter late Friday night and players from both the NFL and NBA came to the four-time MVP's defense.

The sports world is defending LeBron James following President Donald Trump's tweet late Friday that insulted the four-time MVP's intelligence.

After Trump watched CNN anchor/reporter Don Lemon interview James, he tweeted, "LeBron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made LeBron look smart, which isn't easy to do. I like Mike!"

Current and former players from both the NBA and NFL quickly reacted to Trump's insult and many didn't mince their words.

Take a look at some of the strong reactions:


Lemon, who conducted the interview, also had something to say.

