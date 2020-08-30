Athletes find the power of their collective voice in Jacob Blake protests

In a screenshot from a Zoom call, Tennessee Titans players speak about the decision to cancel practice Thursday in Nashville. Several NFL teams canceled practice in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake. In front are safety Kevin Byard, left, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill, right. (Associated Press)

When Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem, critics labeled him unpatriotic. When LeBron James talked politics, a television news host told him to “shut up and dribble.”

This time feels different.

The wave of athlete walkouts last week, sparked by the police shooting in Kenosha, Wis., of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, could not be as easily dismissed because it wasn’t only one or two voices speaking out.

This time, when the Milwaukee Bucks decided to sit out an NBA playoff game, their protest swept quickly through the league and across all of sport, forcing postponements in baseball, soccer, hockey and tennis.

There was some pushback, most notably from President Trump, who said the NBA had become “like a political organization and that’s not a good thing. I don’t think that’s a good thing for sports or for the country.” Such dissent was largely drowned out by support from league officials, team owners and fans.

To say the walkouts represented an evolution, the next step in a history of athlete activism — like Muhammad Ali refusing to report for military induction or Tommie Smith and John Carlos raising their fists on the Olympic podium — doesn’t quite suffice.

The players this time had the same moral conviction, the same desire for social change, with the addition of something more — a confluence of circumstances and opportunities their predecessors never had. They just needed the confidence to act.

“When you have a whole team that decides not to play, and other teams follow suit, it’s on a much different level,” said Todd Boyd, a USC professor of race and pop culture. “This is new territory.”

Sometimes sports lead the way, such as when Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier in 1947, years before the civil rights movement. Other times, sports merely reflect society.

Ali’s refusal to go to Vietnam in 1967 was bolstered by the anti-war movement. This summer, player walkouts were preceded by nationwide protest over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others.

A majority of Americans have come to see racism as a problem, according to polls that have detected another shift in attitude — more people believe it is appropriate for athletes to protest by kneeling during the anthem.

“When you think about it, at what moment does your protest happen?” said Dan Lebowitz, executive director of the Center for the Study of Sport in Society at Northeastern University. “What is the social evolution temperature of the country or the world?”

NBA players, in particular, had questioned the idea of returning to action in a quarantined environment in Orlando, Fla., during this time of national unrest. Their doubts intensified last week as video emerged of a policeman shooting Blake seven times in the back.

“We shouldn’t have even came to this damn place, to be honest,” said Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill, whose team plays less than an hour north of where Blake was shot. “I think coming here just took all the focal points off what the issues are.”

James put it in more personal terms, saying: “I know people get tired of hearing me say it, but we are scared as Black people in America. Black men, Black women, Black kids, we are terrified.”

After the Bucks refused to take the court Wednesday — abruptly launching the walkout — there were questions about what to do next. Unlike athletes who came before, these players had options.

The 24-hour news cycle afforded them a broader platform to voice their concerns. Social media allowed them to speak directly to fans.

“This [expletive] bigger than basketball,” San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan tweeted. “Whoever don’t understand that is part of the problem.”

An empty court and bench are shown following the scheduled start time between the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic on Wednesday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. NBA players made their strongest statement yet against racial injustice Wednesday when the Bucks didn't take the floor for their playoff game against the Magic. (Kevin C. Cox / Associated Press)

It was a series of text messages with family that persuaded Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts to sit out a game in San Francisco. His teammates volunteered to join him, as did the Giants. Clayton Kershaw, scheduled to pitch that night, talked about “standing up for what we believe is right.”

