Athletes plead for an end to Nigerian police brutality via #EndSARS campaign

As protests of police brutality in Nigeria have turned deadly in recent weeks, the nation’s alleged government-sanctioned violence against its young citizens has gained global awareness.

The #EndSARS campaign has garnered traction on social media among celebrities and athletes raising awareness. Athletes around the world with Nigerian ties have been vocal.

Nigerian-American Los Angeles Sparks forward Chiney Ogwumike announced her support for protestors on Instagram.

“What people don’t realize is that we are connected now more than ever before,” Ogwumike said. “We are finally realizing that we are more alike thane we are different.

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. So right now, I am sending prayers and strength to Nigeria. Keep making your voices heard. We are with you.”

Usman: ‘Buhari, you need to step up’

Nigerian UFC champion Kamaru Usman pleaded with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari for change.

“What I’m seeing — all the killings that are taking place, all the destruction that’s taking place. We’ve been set back a long long time, but this has set us back even further,” Usman said. “And you can be the one to step in and bring this to a halt.

“But for some reason, silence has gone on long enough. Buhari, you need to step up. The government needs to step up and they need to change. They need to change that country.”

Ighalo: Nigerian government ‘are killers’

Nigerian Manchester United soccer player Odion Ighalo spoke out against the Nigerian government in blunt terms.

“Nigerian government, you guys are a shame to the world for killing your own citizens, sending military to the streets to kill unarmed protestors because they are protesting for their rights,” Ighalo said. “It is uncalled for. ...

“This government. They are killers and they will keep killing if the world didn’t talk about this.”

Nigerian-American athletes speak out

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and retired NFL player Emmanuel Acho — all of Nigerian heritage — also expressed their support via social media.

