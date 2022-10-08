Athlete with Down syndrome becomes first to complete the Ironman World Championship

Chris Nikic became the first athlete with Down syndrome to complete the Ironman World Championship when he crossed the finish line during Thursday’s event in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

The Ironman involves three events: a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile run.

Nikic finished in 16 hours, 31 minutes and 27 seconds. He completed the swim in one hour, 42 minutes, the bike ride in eight hours, five minutes and the run in six hours and 29 minutes, placing 2,265th out of 2,314 athletes that competed that day, according to Outside.

Nikic, who celebrated his 23rd birthday after crossing the finish line with his volunteer guide, accomplished the feat during Down syndrome awareness month.

Nikic's perseverance has won him many admirers and his dedication won him the 2021 Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the ESPYs after he became the first person with Down syndrome to finish an Ironman triathlon after completing the Florida Ironman in November 2020.

Chris Nikic, winner of the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, hits the red carpet.

In a video, Nikic explained his motivation in competing in the grueling events.

“I rarely saw anyone who looks like me in mainstream sports. And now, we’re changing that,” Nikic said. “Running changed my life, but now I want everyone like me to see it’s possible for them, too.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chris Nikic becomes first athlete with Down syndrome to finish Ironman