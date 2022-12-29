‘Athlete of the century’: MMA fighters mourn death of soccer legend Pelé

One of the biggest sports stars in history is dead.

Brazilian soccer legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, or better known as Pelé, died on Thursday at the age of 82. Pelé’s daughter, Kely Nascimento announced the news on Instagram.

Pele was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo in November following a respiratory infection and complications related to colon cancer. Last week, his conditioned worsened.

Many across the world have flooded the Internet paying their respects to the three-time World Cup champion – including many in the combat sports community.

Below is how fighters reacted to the news of the passing of Pele:

R.I.P Pele

A inspiração e o amor marcaram a jornada de Rei Pelé, que faleceu no dia de hoje. Amor, amor e amor, para sempre.

Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever. pic.twitter.com/CP9syIdL3i — Pelé (@Pele) December 29, 2022

Jose Aldo

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmw1GNyvVAA/

Ariane Lipski

Charles Oliveira

Descanse em paz Rei @Pele RIP KING Pelé — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) December 29, 2022

Edson Barboza

⚽️😢 — Edson Barboza (@EdsonBarbozaJR) December 29, 2022

Mauricio Rua

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmw2xaVJmHH/

Demian Maia

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmw3-DpvKu-/

Alan Jouban

RIP to the Legend Pele https://t.co/0s2ZCCpyCk — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 29, 2022

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie