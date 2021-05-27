Athleta's 'Summer Lovin Sale' includes select markdowns of more than 50% off leggings, tops and accessories

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

The allure of an online sale over the long weekend is enough to have us stare at our phones or computer screens for a completely different reason other than analyzing spreadsheets. Athleta understands we could all stand to save a few bucks and in honor of the unofficial start of summer, is welcoming warmer weather with an incredible sale that rivals most fitness brands.

The female-focused company boasts hundreds of items for consideration, but sadly a number of them have already been snatched up by fellow bargain hunters. Thankfully, there's a lot more to choose from and the following products still have plenty in stock alongside reviews from satisfied buyers.

Scroll on to see what's available and shop the entire Summer Lovin Sale at Athleta before prices increase.

"Very boxy and loose. Bought in white so it matches literally everything. My favorite combo is to wear it wil my green ribbed pant and my white longline bra under the shirt."

"The fabric is so high quality, fit perfectly, and the longline really keeps it in place and comfortable even during high intensity workouts. I am very impressed. This was my first Athleta purchase and I will be getting more."

"These are the perfect length, don't ride up, and are functionally very sound. Doesn't matter if I'm walking, running, or just hanging around the house, these are perfect for every activity."

"Perfect size for carrying your phone and keys, and I love the extra long adjustable waist band. Most one size fits all fanny pack aren't large enough for plus sizes. I wear a 2X in Athleta tops & pants and I had room to spare. This will be great for my outdoor walks, much more comfortable than trying to stick my phone and keys into tiny side pockets on my leggings."

Story continues

"So incredibly soft, hugs everything in, pockets are perfect. I'll be living in these forever."

"Love the feel of this fabric! Already had the green and I'm in love with it. I was so happy to get the second on sale!"

"Perfect fit and very figure flattering- a feminine look on an active shift. Fits true to size. Material is so soft. It's literally my favorite athletic shirt! Should have bought more colors."

"It is smaller than I thought. But the size is growing on me, as it's super lightweight and easy to bring along anywhere. I love the clip attached, as it keeps it secure!"