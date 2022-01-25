Athleta Partners with Alicia Keys to Further Cement its Commitment to Women’s Well-Being

A Purpose-Driven Partnership Centered on Empowering Women which includes Creating Product Offerings, Building Community and Expanding Access to Well-Being ResourcesThe First Series of Product Offerings will Release on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2022

Toronto, CA, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Athleta announced a new holistic partnership with 15-time GRAMMY Award winner Alicia Keys. Together, Keys and Athleta will drive awareness of and access to women’s well-being through co-created product offerings, impact grants and unique community content. Keys joins Athleta’s Power of She Fund grant program as a mentor and advisor, and will also work with the brand to connect meaningfully with women through community conversations in AthletaWell, Athleta’s digital community that supports women’s well-being.

​​Always an advocate for women’s empowerment, Keys has spent her expansive career cultivating a deeper connection with herself as a path to finding her true power. Today, on her birthday, Keys celebrates the momentous day with the announcement of this new partnership, which amplifies her ongoing commitment to health, wellness and uplifting women alongside Athleta’s platform, “Power of She.”

“I was drawn to Athleta because we both want to encourage women to discover, accept and OWN their power,” said Keys. “We’re all about the uniqueness of women, body positivity and creating a lifestyle that showcases our immeasurable power within. It’s time to thrive - not just to survive - and my hope is that these offerings are another outlet for you to amplify your personal power, your possibility, and feel comfortable in your own skin.”

In celebration of International Women’s Day (March 8, 2022), Keys and Athleta will release the first in a series of product offerings. The Athleta x Alicia Keys collection will be available in sizes XXS-3X starting March 8 at Athleta.ca and in all Athleta retail locations. The limited run collection brings together Keys’ style with Athleta's consciously inclusive designs to give women the freedom to move, breathe, and feel powerful in their own bodies.

Athleta has rewritten the blueprint for partnerships, prioritizing authenticity and shared values that drive both business and impact, and supporting its partners as whole women, beyond their artistic or athletic achievements. Keys joins a roster of powerful, like-minded partners, including Simone Biles and Allyson Felix, who bring these values to life.

"Alicia has made a powerful commitment to well-being and we are thrilled to welcome her to Athleta's community of empowered women,” said Mary Beth Laughton, president and chief executive officer of Athleta. “As we work toward our goal of reaching $2B in net sales in 2023, part of our growth strategy is constantly listening to our customers' needs. With the recent launch of our digital community, AthletaWell, we created a space where women can connect with each other around topics of well-being, health and purpose. With a values-driven partnership like this one with Alicia, we are ideally positioned to continue to meet our customer’s needs in the well-being space and support her across all aspects of her life.”

Core to the partnership is Keys’ involvement in Athleta’s Power of She Fund grant program that supports women and girls, businesses and organizations that are committed to making well-being accessible, specifically in the BIPOC community. Keys will help select recipients and provide them with mentoring resources and learnings from her own well-being journey over her career. Launched in 2020, and activated by the Women’s Sports Foundation, applications for the next cycle of well-being grants will open in June 2022. For additional information about the Power of She Fund, visit womenssportsfoundation.org/wellbeingforall.

Today, Keys and Athleta released a first look from their upcoming campaign together, “Within You.” Launching March 8, the campaign explores the relentless strength within women through conversations between Keys and three remarkable women celebrating their accomplishments and finding inspiration in the tools they use to foster their own healthy mind, body and spirit.

To learn more visit Athleta.ca

About Athleta:
A certified B Corporation, Athleta is a performance lifestyle brand with a mission of empowering a community of active women and girls. Athleta’s versatile premium performance lifestyle apparel is designed by women for women with inclusivity at its core. Founded in 1998, Athleta integrates performance and technical features across its collection to support women across their entire lifestyle – from yoga and training to travel and sleep. In 2016, the company launched Athleta Girl mirroring its signature performance in styles for the next generation. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GPS), Athleta apparel is available at its over 200 retail stores across the United States and Canada, through its catalog, and at Athleta.com.

About Alicia Keys:
Alicia Keys is a 15-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, producer, founder of Keys SoulCare, New York Times best-selling author, film/television and Broadway producer, accomplished actress, entrepreneur, and a powerful force in the world of activism. Since the release of her monumental 2001 debut album, SONGS IN A MINOR, Keys has sold over 65 million records and built an unparalleled repertoire of hits and accomplishments. Alicia has become the #1 RIAA certified Female R&B artist of the millennium with 27.5 Million worldwide certified digital sales (US) and 20 Million Album Sales (US). She released her eighth studio album, KEYS (Original and Unlocked) - a double album, December 2021. The ‘Original’ side showcases Alicia’s signature musicality which is mirrored by a sampled version - experienced through the lens of ‘Unlocked’ (a collaboration she did with Mike Will). A first look from the new music was featured in Alicia’s YouTube Docu-Series titled, Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories, which was released this past September. In addition to her dynamic music journey also comes a rolodex of creative outlets and endeavors. Alicia released her book, “More Myself: A Journey” via Flatiron Books which debuted and spent multiple weeks on The New York Times Bestseller List. On March 1, she will release her first graphic novel titled, “Girl On Fire” with HarperCollins. In line with Alicia’s vision for self-care and mindfulness comes the launch of her lifestyle beauty brand, Keys Soulcare, which Alicia leads as the founder and Goddess-in-Chief. The collection of offerings aims to go beyond skincare and illuminates true care for the whole self; body, mind, and spirit. Her latest partnership is an empowering product offering co-created with Athleta that drops on International Women’s Day (March 8).

CONTACT: Zoey Fiksel Athleta Zoey_Fiksel@gap.com


