Athira Pharma to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Athira Pharma, Inc.

BOTHELL, Wash., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced that members of Athira Pharma’s senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.



Stifel 2022 Virtual CNS Days – March 28-29, 2022

Date/Time: March 28, 2022 at 2:30 pm Eastern time Format: Fireside Chat Moderator: Paul Matteis, Managing Director, Biotechnology Equity Research at Stifel Presenters: Mark Litton, Ph.D., President & CEO, Hans Moebius, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Rachel Lenington, Chief Operating Officer





21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference – April 11-14, 2022

Date/Time: April 14, 2022 at 3:00 pm Eastern time Format: Fireside Chat Moderator: Ami Fadia, Managing Director, Senior Biotechnology Equity Research Analyst at Needham & Co. Presenters: Mark Litton, Ph.D., President & CEO, Hans Moebius, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Rachel Lenington, Chief Operating Officer

A live webcast of each fireside chat can be accessed from the Investors section of the Athira website at https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations . An archived replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira Pharma, Inc., headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with our novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

Story continues

Investor & Media Contact:

Julie Rathbun

Athira Pharma

Julie.rathbun@athira.com

206-769-9219



