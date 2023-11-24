Athena Resources Insider Purchases Yet To Pay Off Regardless Of Recent Strength

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased AU$671.7k worth of Athena Resources Limited (ASX:AHN) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 33% over the past week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled AU$315k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Athena Resources

The insider Peter Nelson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$524k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.0082 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.004). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Notably Peter Nelson was also the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 89.20m shares worth AU$672k. On the other hand they divested 66.36m shares, for AU$211k. In total, Athena Resources insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Athena Resources Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Athena Resources recently. In that time, insider Peter Nelson dumped AU$211k worth of shares. On the other hand we note Non-Executive Director Terence Weston bought AU$10.0k worth of shares. We don't view these transactions as a positive sign.

Insider Ownership Of Athena Resources

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Athena Resources insiders own 26% of the company, worth about AU$1.1m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Athena Resources Tell Us?

The stark truth for Athena Resources is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. But we take heart from prior transactions. And insiders do own shares. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 7 warning signs for Athena Resources (5 don't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

