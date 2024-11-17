Athean Renfro runs for 2 TDs, 129 yards to lead Texas Southern over Bethune-Cookman 17-14

HOUSTON (AP) — Athean Renfro ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns and Texas Southern beat Bethune-Cookman 17-14 on Saturday after Cade Hechter missed a 54-yard field-goal attempt with four seconds left.

Renfro's 5-yard touchdown run tied it 7-all with 6:42 remaining in the third quarter and his 28-yarder gave for Texas Southern (4-6, 3-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 17-7 lead with 9:01 left in the fourth.

Cam’Ron Ransom's 6-yard touchdown pass to Lorenzo Jenkins ended the scoring with 6:04 remaining. Ransom also threw a 62-yard TD pass to Maleek Huggins in the first quarter.

Ransom was 18-of-28 passing for 197 yards and Huggins finished with four catches for 97 yards. Dennis Palmer added 87 yards rushing on 10 carries for Bethune-Cookman (2-9, 2-5).

Each team had 21 first downs. Bethune-Cookman edged the Tigers in total yardage, 334-317.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

The Associated Press