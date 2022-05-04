Athabasca Oil Corporation Announces Results from 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Athabasca Oil Corporation

CALGARY, Alberta, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSX: ATH) (“Athabasca” or the “Company”) announces that all matters presented for approval at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held May 4, 2022 have been fully authorized and approved. The items on the agenda included fixing the number of directors to be elected at seven, electing seven proposed director nominees and the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors.



The results of the voting, inclusive of all votes cast and proxies received for each director nominee, which was conducted by ballot, are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For Votes Withheld No. % No. % Ronald Eckhardt 149,493,559 98.3% 2,530,075 1.7% Angela Avery 149,684,078 98.5% 2,339,556 1.5% Bryan Begley 116,492,843 76.6% 35,530,791 23.4% Robert Broen 150,141,285 98.8% 1,882,349 1.2% Thomas Ebbern 147,914,471 97.3% 4,109,163 2.7% John Festival 150,618,079 99.1% 1,405,555 0.9% Marty Proctor 147,055,152 96.7% 4,968,482 3.3%

About Athabasca Oil Corporation

Athabasca Oil Corporation is a Canadian energy company with a focused strategy on the development of thermal and light oil assets. Situated in Alberta’s Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, the Company has amassed a significant land base of extensive, high quality resources. Athabasca’s common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol “ATH”. For more information, visit www.atha.com.

For more information, please contact: Matthew Taylor Robert Broen Chief Financial Officer President and CEO 1-403-817-9104 1-403-817-9190 mtaylor@atha.com rbroen@atha.com



