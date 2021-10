Athabasca, Bonterra, Colonial at 52-Week Highs

Athabasca Oil Corporation (T.ATH) hit a new 52-week high of $1.00 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (T.BNE) hit a new 52-week high of $6.30 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Colonial Coal International Corp. (V.CAD) hit a new 52-week high of $1.72 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (T.CJ) hit a new 52-week high of $4.35 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T.CNQ) hit a new 52-week high of $50.30 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (T.CPG) hit a new 52-week high of $6.24 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (T.CVE) hit a new 52-week high of $14.16 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Dorel Industries Inc. (T.DII.B) hit a new 52-week high of $19.90 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Read: The Plant Based Market Could Explode 100-Fold by 2050

Enerflex Ltd. (T.EFX) hit a new 52-week high of $9.94 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Canoe EIT Income Fund (T.EIT.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $12.53 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Emerita Resources Corp. (V.EMO) hit a new 52-week high of $2.19 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Canoe EIT Income Fund (T.EIT.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $52.00 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Emerita Resources Corp. (V.EMO) hit a new 52-week high of $15.50 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.