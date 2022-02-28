Athabasca, Avis, Baytex at 52-Week Highs

Athabasca Minerals Inc. (V.AMI) hit a new 52-week high of 65 cents on Monday. No news stories today.



Athabasca Oil Corporation (T.ATH) hit a new 52-week high of $1.97 on Monday. No news stories today.

Axis Auto Finance Inc. (V.AXIS) hit a new 52-week high of 65 cents on Monday. No news stories today.

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (V.AZS) hit a new 52-week high of 38 cents on Monday. No news stories today.

Baytex Energy Corp. (T.BTE) hit a new 52-week high of $5.77 on Monday. No news stories today.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (T.CET) a new 52-week high of 77 cents on Monday. No news stories today.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (T.CJ) hit a new 52-week high of $6.31 on Monday. No news stories today.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T.CNQ) hit a new 52-week high of $69.82 on Monday. No news stories today.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (T.CPG) hit a new 52-week high of $9.03 on Monday. No news stories today.

Read:

Enerplus Corporation (T.ERF) hit a new 52-week high of $16.02 on Monday. No news stories today.

Fab-Form Industries Ltd. (V.FBF) hit a new 52-week high of $1.00 on Monday. No news stories today.

Frontera Energy Corporation (T.FEC) hit a new 52-week high of $12.89 on Monday. No news stories today.

Goodfellow Inc. (T.GDL) hit a new 52-week high of $13.52 on Monday. No news stories today.

Methanex Corporation (T.MX) hit a new 52-week high of $65.20 on Monday. No news stories today.

