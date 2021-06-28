ATHA Alert - Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA).

In a brief press release late Thursday, June 17, 2021, the Alzheimers-focused biotech Athira said that the company's board had placed its president and CEO, Leen Kawas, on temporary leave. The statement said that the company was reviewing 'actions stemming from doctoral research Dr. Kawas conducted while at Washington State University.'

Formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Athira was founded by Kawas and colleagues from Washington State University based on the research she and others did there. The healthcare news websites Stat and Endpoints both reported that scientific papers from 2011 through 2015 on which Kawas was lead author have recently been posted on PubPeers, a website where researchers flag issues in published papers. Posters on the site, and experts consulted by Stat, suggested that images in the papers could have been manipulated.

