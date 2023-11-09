Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 8, 2023

With that, I will turn the call over to Joe.

Joe Risico: Thank you, Ilya, and thank you everyone for joining us today Today, I'm going to cover our Q3 results, the progress on our previously announced SKU rationalization program, other efforts we are making to focus, simplify, and stabilize our business, and an update on our omnichannel expansion efforts to position Aterian for growth, all as we continue working towards our previously stated goal of achieving adjusted EBITDA profitability in the summer of 2024. Arty will then cover in more depth our financial results for the third quarter, and we'll provide our outlook for Q4. Our third quarter results continue to reflect significant pricing and other pressures in order to remain competitive on Amazon, which is where we earn most of our revenues.

While we also continue to see reduced consumer discretionary spending for the product categories we operate in, in certain of our key categories, such as in our dehumidifiers business, we have lost market share. These factors taken together have had a material impact on our results and we expect these pressures to continue through the rest of the fourth quarter. Having said that, we have set in motion a number of other efforts to regain market share and to optimize our core brands and the SKUs that will remain part of Aterian's go-forward business. As a reminder, last quarter, we outlined our near-term strategy to focus, simplify and stabilize how we operate in order to not only position Aterian for adjusted EBITDA profitability, but also to position ourselves for long-term growth.

The first step in that process was to focus our business by reducing the number of SKUs across our portfolio. I'm pleased to report that we have made significant progress. We have substantially completed our review, and we expect our go-forward business to consist of approximately 1,700 SKUs and approximately 50% reduction in our overall SKU count. We reviewed each of our SKUs based on a number of criteria with historical and expected profitability being the main decision drivers. We are discontinuing SKUs across all of our brands with the lion's share of reductions coming from our essential oils business, where we are standardizing our sense, sizes and formulations to simplify our supply chain, while still remaining focused on the consumer.

Going forward, Aterian will be focused on the following brands. Squatty Potty, our market-leading toilet stool business, Mueller Living, our kitchen appliance and accessories business, PurSteam, our steam-related appliance business, Home Labs, our larger home appliance business, photo paper direct, our iron ore and apparel transfer business and the various brands that comprise our essential oils business. In the coming months, we will continue to assess the performance of our go-forward SKUs and brands driving focus on their profitability and competitive positioning to ensure stable performance and to reposition them for growth. As a result of the SKU rationalization process, however, we do expect further liquidations in Q4, which Arty will address in his remarks.

Post SKU rationalization, we have a number of other ongoing initiatives to focus, simplify and stabilize our business as we continue to ensure that how we operate is best optimized to support the go forward business. One initiative I'd like to highlight today and that we believe drive synergies for us is our project to greatly reduce the number of Amazon accounts we use to market and sell our products from 31 accounts to eight accounts, essentially one account per brand. Executing on this will reduce complexity and will make us more agile from a revenue, technology, planning and operations perspective. We have also taken actions to strengthen our relationship with Amazon, and we believe that deepening this relationship will create further cost savings and efficiencies in our business.

Lastly, in the fourth quarter, we will continue to assess cost-saving opportunities across the business. Collectively, we believe these and other initiatives will position Aterian well as we enter 2024. From an omnichannel perspective, we have also made progress. We have recently launched two of our foldable Squatty Potty stools in Walmart. While it's still early, we are optimistic about the performance of these SKUs and we will be launching in the fourth quarter a national advertising campaign to support Squatty. In addition, we also have recently launched our TikTok Shop for Squatty Potty. We also expect to have many of Aterian’s other SKUs available for sale on TikTok Shop during the fourth quarter. While TikTok Shop itself is a relatively new e-commerce platform, we are optimistic about its potential to drive incremental growth across Aterian’s product portfolio, as we endeavor to meet consumers everywhere they shop.

The TikTok model means heavily into social commerce relying on user-generated content and consumer discovery versus Amazon, which relies primarily on search, and we believe this shift in consumer behavior will be important as e-commerce continues to evolve. We also continue to explore other channels that we believe can drive profitable revenues for our existing product portfolio, and we hope to provide further updates with respect to these efforts in the coming quarters. Lastly, we continue to launch new products, and I'd like to highlight that we plan in the fourth quarter to strategically expand our essential oils portfolio to address consumer needs for healthier chemical-free products. Regarding M&A, it remains an area of focus, and we remain patient and disciplined with respect to these opportunities.

Today, we are working through a significant transition of our business. And we remain laser-focused on those efforts, but we are still forward-looking, planting seeds for growth, and we believe these combined efforts will yield significant benefits for Aterian 2024 and beyond. Overall, we are excited about the progress that we have made to focus, simplify and stabilize Aterian’s business, and we remain optimistic that with this narrower focus on our core SKUs and brands and by pursuing our omnichannel strategy, we will be able to achieve adjusted EBITDA profitability in the summer of 2024. With that, I'll pass it on to Arty. Thank you.

Arturo Rodriguez: Thanks, Joe. Good evening, everyone. In Q3, we saw our revenue continue to be impacted by reduced consumer discretionary spending and competitive pricing pressures. However, hard decisions in Q2 of this year to adjust our fixed cost is putting us on our path towards profitability. This is evident as we reduced the year-over-year Q3 adjusted EBITDA loss by 51%. And our net loss improved by over 94%. Further, we continue to strengthen our balance sheet, reducing our cash burn, normalizing our inventory and reducing the balance of our credit facility. We still have a lot of work in front of us. Joe and I and the rest of the team at Aterian are very motivated to take that on. We're also very pleased with our progress on focusing, simplifying and stabilizing Aterian and we continue to be optimistic on our goals of achieving adjusted EBITDA profitability in the summer of 2024.

Now moving on to revenue details for the third quarter of 2023. Net revenue declined 40.2% to $39.7 million from $66.3 million in the year ago quarter, primarily due to reduced consumer discretionary spending and competitive pricing pressures across our portfolio. Our $39.7 million third quarter net revenue by phase, as defined in our press release, broke down as follows: $32.3 million in sustain, $0.4 million in launch and $7.0 million in liquidate and inventory normalization. The year ago quarter net revenues of $66.3 million by phase broke down as follows: $54.2 million in sustain, $1.6 million in launch and $10.5 million in liquidate and inventory normalization. Our sustain net revenue decreased of $21.9 million is from reduced consumer discretionary spending and competitive pressures across the portfolio but in particular, our dehumidifier air conditioning product line.

Our liquidation net revenue decreased by $3.5 million as we continue to sell off higher priced inventory to normalize inventory levels, but in reduced volumes than last year as we enter, but we hope, are the final phases of this strategic initiative. Fixed variations were launched late in the third quarter. We are continuing to be thoughtful in the timing of our new product launches. Overall gross margin for the third quarter increased to 49.4% from 45.5% in the year-go quarter, and increased from 42.2% in Q2 of 2023. The improvement was driven by product mix and better pricing on liquidation sales. Our overall Q3 2023 contribution margin, as defined in our earnings release, was 3%, which increased compared to prior years 1.1% and increased compared to second quarter 2023 CM of negative 3.6%.

The increase in contribution margin was driven by product mix, improved pricing on inventory liquidation offset by competitive pricing pressures on our core business. Q3, 2023 saw a sustained product contribution margin decline slightly year-over-year to 9% versus 10% in Q3 2022. The decrease in contribution margin was driven by competitive pricing pressures and product mix and certain initiatives to normalize end of the season inventory. Looking deeper into our contribution margin for Q3 of 2023, our variable sales and distribution expenses as a percentage of net revenue increased to 46.3% as compared to 44.4% in the year ago quarter. This increase in sales and distribution expense is predominantly due to product mix and an increase in online advertising costs.

Our operating loss of $6.5 million in the third quarter improved from $108.9 million compared to the year-ago quarter in an improvement of approximately 94%, driven by the normalization and improvement of our balance sheet and the reduction of fixed costs offset by our continued strategic initiatives to sell off higher-priced inventory. Our third quarter 2023 operating loss includes $1.2 million of non-cash stock compensation expense and restructuring costs of $0.4 million. While our third quarter 2022 operating loss included a gain of $0.8 million from the change in fair value of earn-out liabilities, a non-cash loss of $90.9 million from the impairment on goodwill, a non-cash loss of $3.1 million on the impairment of intangibles and $2.9 million on non-cash stock compensation.

Our net loss of the quarter of $6.3 million improved from a loss of $116.9 million in the year-ago quarter, an improvement of approximately 95%, driven by the normalization and improvement of our balance sheet and the reduction of fixed costs offset by our continued strategic initiative to sell off higher priced inventory. Our third quarter 2023 net loss includes the impacts of our operating loss as described earlier plus a change in fair value of warrant liability of $0.6 million. While our third quarter 2022 net loss includes the impacts of our operating losses described earlier, plus a change in fair value of warrant liability of $0.6 million. While a third quarter 2022 net loss includes the impacts of our operating losses described earlier, plus a gain of $5.5 million in net charges from the change in fair value of warrants and a loss of $12.8 million from derivatives related to the offering of common stock made in 2022.

Our adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.4 million as defined in our earnings release improved by 51% from a loss of $9.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. Now going to the balance sheet. At September 30, we had cash of approximately $28 million compared to $28.9 million at the end of June 30, 2023. The decrease in cash, as expected, is predominantly driven by our net loss in the period and the repayments approximately $1.7 million on a credit facility, offset by $5.2 million of net inflows from working capital. At September 30, our inventory level was at $31.5 million, down from $36.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023, and down from 60.5 million in the year-ago quarter. We continue to make strong progress normalizing the high-cost non-core inventory so given the weakness in consumer demand has taken us longer than originally anticipated.

However, we do believe, based on our current forecast, we expect to be substantially completed by the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. Further, we've elected to purchase inventory in advance for the 2024 season to avoid expected tariff impact in early 2024, primarily around our beverage cooler products, which will lead to higher inventory balance than normal through Q2 of 2024. Our credit facility at the end of the third quarter of 2023 was $14.2 million, down from $15.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023. As we close 2023, we do expect our cash balance at the end of the fourth quarter will decrease to the low to mid $20 million range as we are paying for inventory purchases and receiving goods in advance in order to ensure the avoidance of expected tariff impact in early 2024.

As we look at Q4 2023, considering the impact of inflation and reduction in consumer spend, we believe that net revenues will be between $28 million and $32 million. This represents a decrease from the same quarter last year of approximately 45% using the middle of the range. For Q4 2023, we expect adjusted EBITDA loss to be in the range of $6.5 million to $7.5 million. The middle of this range represents an improvement of approximately 44% compared to last year's fourth quarter. As compared to the third quarter 2023, this includes an estimated incremental $2 million negative impact from anticipated fourth quarter pricing initiatives for higher-priced inventory in relation to Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales program. We continue to be optimistic on our goal and continue to target adjusted EBITDA profitability in the summer of 2024.

We also believe, based on our current forecast, we have sufficient cash above our covenant to achieve this goal without raising additional equity. As we previously stated, if we pursue additional equity or financing, it will be predominantly for growth through M&A. In closing, our shared vision of focusing, simplifying and stabilizing tiering towards profitability continues to be priority number one. We continue to make progress on this goal, but it will take time and tremendous effort, which continues to excite and motivate us and our dedicated workforce across the globe. We believe our solid balance sheet led by our cash balance, normalizing inventory levels and continued access to our credit facility with Mid-Cap will allow us to be laser-focused on driving our core business towards adjusted EBITA profitability.

With that, I'll turn it back to the operator to open the call up to questions.

