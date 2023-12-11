Ateez Lands First No. 1 on Billboard 200 With ‘The World EP.Fin: Will’

South Korean boy band Ateez has the No. 1 album in the United States this week, landing its first No. 1 record with their sophomore set “The World EP.Fin: Will.”

The 12-song set had the equivalent of 152,000 sales, according to data provided by Luminate, and serves as the follow-up to the eight-member group’s June EP “The World EP.2: Outlaw.” Preceded by the streaming hit “Crazy Form,” which boasts elements of Afro dancehall, “The World EP.2: Outlaw” was released via Sony Music Korea/RCA Records and is the fifth K-pop record to lead the Billboard 200 this year behind releases from Tomorrow X Together, NewJeans and Stray Kids. Out of “The World EP’s” 152,000 units sold, physical sales tallied 146,000 units of that sum.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” retreats to No. 2 while Drake’s “For All the Dogs” is No. 3 and Morgan Wallen’s”One Thing at a Time” is No. 4. And after teasing the arrival of her album’s deluxe issue, SZA’s “SOS” keeps at No. 7 with 51,000 units. Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” re-enters the top 10, lifting from its previous No. 13 slot to No. 8 with 48,000 units sold following Kahan’s performances on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” Swift appears once more at No. 9 with “Folklore.”

With Christmas just weeks away, a pair of holiday records are in the top 10 of the Billboard 200: Michael Buble’s “Christmas” is the highest-charting holiday album of the latest tracking week at No. 5 and Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song” is No. 10. On the Hot 100, Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” continues to hold at No. 1 with 41 million streams for a second week after achieving the feat for the first time last week.

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” trails closely behind at No. 2 with 39 million streams while a couple of other festive singles follow: Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” at No. 3; Wham!’s “Last Christmas” is at No. 4; Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” is at No. 6 and Andy Willaims’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” is at No. 8.

The rest of the Top 10 singles are previous Top 10 slot holders: Jack Harlow’s “Lovin on Me” at No. 5; Swift’s “Cruel Summer” is No. 7; SZA’s “Snooze” is No. 9 and closing out the peak at No. 10 is Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red.”

