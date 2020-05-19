Atcom Systems wins 2020 Consumer Choice Award in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / Atcom Systems is a five-year Consumer Choice Award Winner in the region of Southern Alberta and the category of Telephone Systems, Sales and Services.

Q: What does being awarded the Consumer Choice Award mean to you? And how did winning the Consumer Choice Award impact your business?

A: We are honoured to have won the Consumer Choice Award for Telecommunications in Southern Alberta for 5 years now. It inspires us to strive for excellence in customer service as a thank-you to the community where we work, live, and play!

Q: What is one thing that the general public may not know about your company that you would like them to know?

A: We are currently offering significant discounts to businesses with 10 or more office staff who are in need of mobile friendly telephone systems. COVID-19 has been a disruption to business around the world. We are taking the opportunity to pass savings along to our customers as a result of government subsidies and vendor mark-downs. There are savings of $80 per user on new AtcomCloud phone systems at https://atcomsystems.ca/cloud-phones/

Q: What is the most recent example of how you have exceeded your client's expectations on a job?

A: A customer who just received a new AtcomCloud phone system writes:

"We are so impressed with the phones / phone system that was recommended. Both Laura and Bill have been very helpful with all the questions and getting information to us for using our new phones. Really good experience with Atcom. Thank you so much Review from: Wanda"

Q: What makes your business unique and successful in the market?

A: A strong understanding of the technology behind the phones. We excel in the technical aspects of computer networks and VoIP phones which results in the best experience for our customers.

Q: What is the next priority for your business?

A: I would say that our priority is to hire and maintain best-in-class staff. At the end of the day a business is as strong as it's people and we have some winners! We'd like to grow the team with more of the same.

Q: What is one major decision you make on a daily basis?

A: A decision or question that comes up almost daily in evaluating options is: "Will this make for and easier and better customer experience?" We usually choose product lines based their ease of use and reliability.

Q: Are you or your company involved in your community? (charity, fundraising, etc.)

A: Yes, we support an organization called Teen Challenge which helps those recovering from addiction. Currently we are sponsoring a young fellow from Calgary name Greg C - he is 19 years old.

Q: Where is the most interesting place you've been to?

A: Australia was very interesting. I wasn't expecting much culture shock coming from Canada, but it was certainly there. It turns out you should never ask where the "Drug Store" is! That was interpreted as a desire to find illicit street drugs, and we later found out the social accepted term for what we were after is "Chemist".

Q: What age do you wish you could permanently be? And why?

A: I think this age is great! My kids are 7 and 9 which are great ages for them - they have become very responsible in many areas and are so keen to learn about the world around them.

Contact Information:

E-mail: sales@atcomsystems.ca

Website: atcomsystems.ca

7023 5 Street SE Calgary, Alberta T2H 2G2

