ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To CA$0.4756

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 31st of March to CA$0.4756, which will be 3.0% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of CA$0.462. The payment will take the dividend yield to 4.2%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

ATCO's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, ATCO's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 8.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 55% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

ATCO Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.655 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$1.85. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

ATCO Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. ATCO has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.3% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

We Really Like ATCO's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that ATCO is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for ATCO (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

