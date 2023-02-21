Ataxia Diagnosis and Treatment Market Report (2022 to 2030) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Eli Lilly & Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. and Bluebird bio, Inc.

Growth Plus Reports

Singapore, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the Global Ataxia Diagnosis and Treatment Market is expected to clock US$ 64.62 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Owing to the increasing prevalence of ataxia and pipeline drugs globally. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Ataxia Diagnosis And Treatment Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Growth Drivers

Increased prevalence of ataxia, quick advancements in the field of ataxia therapies, and an increase in mergers and acquisitions among major competitors are some of the important trends in the global market for ataxia treatments. The global Ataxia Diagnosis and Treatment market is anticipated to increase because of these main trends. For instance, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) database, which was published in 2018, the prevalence of Friedreich's ataxia (FRDA), a kind of ataxia, is thought to be about one in 40,000 persons worldwide as of 2018. Additionally, the market is anticipated to increase throughout the forecast period due to the quick pace of research in the field of ataxia therapies. For instance, the Clinical Research Consortium for Spinocerebellar Ataxias (CRC-SCA) began a five-year project with funding from the National Institute of Health (NIH) in August 2018 to assess the progress of clinical trials for Spinocerebellar Ataxias (SCA) and create novel therapeutics for the management of SCA I and SCA II. The anticipated completion date for this investigation is December 2022.

To increase their market presence globally, prominent players operating in the ataxia diagnosis and treatment market are concentrating on adopting inorganic development tactics, such as acquisitions and collaborations. For instance, in June 2021, CRISPR Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company based in Switzerland, and Capsida Biotherapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company based in the United States, collaborated to research, develop, produce, and market novel gene editing therapies for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and familial amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The global ataxia diagnosis and treatment market has been analyzed from three perspectives: Type, Indication, and Region

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on type, the global ataxia diagnosis and treatment market has been divided into:

Diagnosis

Treatment

Additional categories within the diagnosis section include lumbar puncture, genetic tests, and brain scans. The market for ataxia diagnosis and treatment is expected to be dominated by the brain scans segment. This is because this form of diagnosis is so effective at determining the underlying cause of a disease and validating the best course of treatment. This market segment is anticipated to expand in the future due to the intricacy of alternative diagnosis, such as gene testing, as opposed to brain scans. Medications like levodopa, pramipexole, venlafaxine, and others make up the treatment sector. In the ataxia treatment market, the levodopa sub-segment dominates. It has been proven to lessen parkinsonian-like symptoms.

Excerpts from ‘By Indication Segmentation’

The global ataxia diagnosis and treatment market, based on indication has been segmented into:

Friedreich’s Ataxia

Episodic Ataxia

Ataxia-Telangiectasia

Spinocerebellar Ataxias

Others

The global ataxia diagnosis and treatment market is dominated by Friedrich's ataxia segment. This is a result of both the high prevalence of this type of ataxia in people between the ages of 10 and 15 and growing therapeutic advances that emphasize symptom reduction while maintaining comfort and function. Depending on the kind of SCA, patients with spinocerebellar ataxias (SCAs), a group of genetic ataxias that frequently manifest only in maturity, range in age from 25 to 80. Some SCA subtypes can occasionally start in childhood. Thus, spinocerebellar ataxia segment holds a small share of the market.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global ataxia diagnosis and treatment market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Asia Pacific is expected to have rapid growth. Due to an increase in patients with genetic strains of ataxia, increased awareness of ataxia, and government attempts to cure these disorders, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to see revenue growth over the course of the projected period. An increase in alcohol and drug use can also lead to deficiencies in thiamine, vitamin B-12, and vitamin E. The lack of essential nutrients in the body is regarded to be the primary cause of ataxia, which is anticipated to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Due to a growth in the prevalence of ataxia, increased government funding for research efforts, and a variety of patient support organizations. The global ataxia diagnosis and treatment market was dominated by North America. For instance, the National Ataxia Foundation (NAF) was founded in 1957 to assist Americans with ataxia and their families. NAF is a membership-supported nonprofit organization. The National Ataxia Foundation (NAF) is the only organization in the United States that treats all forms of ataxia.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global ataxia diagnosis and treatment market are:

CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Bio-Techne Corporation

Cellectis SA

Eli Lilly & Company

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc.

Capsida Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

Bluebird bio, Inc.

AAVLife SAS

Editas Medicine, Inc.

Healx

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.

H. Lundbeck A/S

