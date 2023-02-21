Ataxia Diagnosis and Treatment Market Report (2022 to 2030) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Eli Lilly & Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. and Bluebird bio, Inc.

Growth Plus Reports
·6 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Singapore, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the Global Ataxia Diagnosis and Treatment Market is expected to clock US$ 64.62 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Owing to the increasing prevalence of ataxia and pipeline drugs globally. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Ataxia Diagnosis And Treatment Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/ataxia-diagnosis-and-treatment-market/8219

Growth Drivers

Increased prevalence of ataxia, quick advancements in the field of ataxia therapies, and an increase in mergers and acquisitions among major competitors are some of the important trends in the global market for ataxia treatments. The global Ataxia Diagnosis and Treatment market is anticipated to increase because of these main trends. For instance, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) database, which was published in 2018, the prevalence of Friedreich's ataxia (FRDA), a kind of ataxia, is thought to be about one in 40,000 persons worldwide as of 2018. Additionally, the market is anticipated to increase throughout the forecast period due to the quick pace of research in the field of ataxia therapies. For instance, the Clinical Research Consortium for Spinocerebellar Ataxias (CRC-SCA) began a five-year project with funding from the National Institute of Health (NIH) in August 2018 to assess the progress of clinical trials for Spinocerebellar Ataxias (SCA) and create novel therapeutics for the management of SCA I and SCA II. The anticipated completion date for this investigation is December 2022.

To increase their market presence globally, prominent players operating in the ataxia diagnosis and treatment market are concentrating on adopting inorganic development tactics, such as acquisitions and collaborations. For instance, in June 2021, CRISPR Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company based in Switzerland, and Capsida Biotherapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company based in the United States, collaborated to research, develop, produce, and market novel gene editing therapies for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and familial amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The global ataxia diagnosis and treatment market has been analyzed from three perspectives: Type, Indication, and Region

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on type, the global ataxia diagnosis and treatment market has been divided into:

  • Diagnosis

  • Treatment

Additional categories within the diagnosis section include lumbar puncture, genetic tests, and brain scans. The market for ataxia diagnosis and treatment is expected to be dominated by the brain scans segment. This is because this form of diagnosis is so effective at determining the underlying cause of a disease and validating the best course of treatment. This market segment is anticipated to expand in the future due to the intricacy of alternative diagnosis, such as gene testing, as opposed to brain scans. Medications like levodopa, pramipexole, venlafaxine, and others make up the treatment sector. In the ataxia treatment market, the levodopa sub-segment dominates. It has been proven to lessen parkinsonian-like symptoms.

Excerpts from ‘By Indication Segmentation’

The global ataxia diagnosis and treatment market, based on indication has been segmented into:

  • Friedreich’s Ataxia

  • Episodic Ataxia

  • Ataxia-Telangiectasia

  • Spinocerebellar Ataxias

  • Others

The global ataxia diagnosis and treatment market is dominated by Friedrich's ataxia segment. This is a result of both the high prevalence of this type of ataxia in people between the ages of 10 and 15 and growing therapeutic advances that emphasize symptom reduction while maintaining comfort and function. Depending on the kind of SCA, patients with spinocerebellar ataxias (SCAs), a group of genetic ataxias that frequently manifest only in maturity, range in age from 25 to 80. Some SCA subtypes can occasionally start in childhood. Thus, spinocerebellar ataxia segment holds a small share of the market.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/ataxia-diagnosis-and-treatment-market/8219

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global ataxia diagnosis and treatment market has been segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

Asia Pacific is expected to have rapid growth. Due to an increase in patients with genetic strains of ataxia, increased awareness of ataxia, and government attempts to cure these disorders, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to see revenue growth over the course of the projected period. An increase in alcohol and drug use can also lead to deficiencies in thiamine, vitamin B-12, and vitamin E. The lack of essential nutrients in the body is regarded to be the primary cause of ataxia, which is anticipated to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Due to a growth in the prevalence of ataxia, increased government funding for research efforts, and a variety of patient support organizations. The global ataxia diagnosis and treatment market was dominated by North America. For instance, the National Ataxia Foundation (NAF) was founded in 1957 to assist Americans with ataxia and their families. NAF is a membership-supported nonprofit organization. The National Ataxia Foundation (NAF) is the only organization in the United States that treats all forms of ataxia.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global ataxia diagnosis and treatment market are:

  • CRISPR Therapeutics AG

  • Bio-Techne Corporation

  • Cellectis SA

  • Eli Lilly & Company

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • Larimar Therapeutics, Inc.

  • Capsida Biotherapeutics, Inc.

  • Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

  • Bluebird bio, Inc.

  • AAVLife SAS

  • Editas Medicine, Inc.

  • Healx

  • Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.

  • H. Lundbeck A/S

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL ATAXIA DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE

    1. Diagnosis

      1. Brain Scans

      2. Genetic Testing

      3. Lumbar Puncture

      4. Others

    2. Treatment

      1. Levodopa

      2. Pramipexole

      3. Venlafaxine

      4. Others

  6. GLOBAL ATAXIA DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, by Indication

    1. Friedreich's Ataxia

    2. Episodic Ataxia

    3. Ataxia-Telangiectasia

    4. Spinocerebellar Ataxia

    5. Others

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 20 Maxwell Road #08-08 Maxwell House, Singapore Phone no: +65 3105 1299 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/


Latest Stories

  • Woman, 30, with body dysmorphia killed herself after 'gross failings' by medics, inquest heard

    Charlotte Comer, 30, from Earl's Croome, Worcestershire, killed herself after struggling to get help with Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD), an inquest heard.

  • Father who collapsed in front of his children reveals the two words that saved his life

    Medical student Alex Duncan rushed to Andrew Mace’s rescue, saying his children had been crying and shouting ‘Daddy’s dead’

  • Internationally trained nurses who came to Canada feel forgotten as provinces recruit abroad

    When Nikka Reyes moved to Winnipeg from the Philippines in 2015, she was hoping for a promising future working as a registered hemodialysis nurse. Eight years later, she's a Canadian citizen, but the 34-year-old is living and working in Tennessee because she was unable to get accredited in Manitoba. She also wonders why provincial governments are going on recruiting trips to the Philippines instead of using those resources to help internationally educated nurses who are already here. "Why are we

  • Belly fat is linked to serious health issues... here is how to get rid of it in 2023

    Due to our often sedentary lifestyles and stressful jobs - self-medicated with biscuits and pub trips - belly fat can easily build up.

  • 7 surprising factors that may increase your risk for heart disease — including marital status and the friends you have

    High blood pressure and a poor diet aren't the only risk factors for heart disease. Race, marital status, and other surprising things can play a roll.

  • Daily habits that could prevent your never-ending cold

    Despite Covid’s retreat, it seems that few of us have made it through winter in the best of health. Rates of influenza-like illnesses, Strep, tonsillitis, the common cold – and for many, that’s been an absolute monster cold – have all been on the rise. One explanation put forward by experts has been the “immunity debt”, whereby two years of lockdown and social distancing limited our exposure to pathogens and left us more susceptible.

  • One of the Quintuplets Born to Mom of 7 in Poland Dies at 3 Days Old: 'We Are Devastated,' Parents Say

    "We will continue to support our 11 children and help them understand the news of their brother," Dominika and Vince Clarke said in a statement after announcing the death of their newborn son

  • Woman reveals the cervical cancer symptom so ‘mild’ she almost dismissed it

    Klodjana Aliaj was diagnosed with stage 2B cervical cancer in November 2020, but she almost dismissed her symptoms because they were ‘so mild’

  • Drone Video Shows Waterways Being Treated in East Palestine

    Drone video shows waterways in East Palestine, Ohio, receiving treatment on Saturday, February 18, amid rising health concerns following the derailment of a train carrying toxic substances on February 3.Video recorded by Zachary Riter shows treatment being pumped and sprayed into Leslie Run creek. Local media reported a multicoloured sheen seen in the waterway on February 17.In a statement released on February 17, Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said a medical clinic will be set up in East Palestine in the week starting Monday, February 20, to “evaluate any symptoms, and provide medical expertise”.Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the US Department of Health and Human Services would send federal officials to East Palestine to support the clinic.“We know that the science says that East Palestine is safe, but we also know that residents are very worried,” DeWine said.“They are asking themselves ‘Is my headache just a headache? Or is it a result of the chemical spill? Are other medical symptoms caused by the spill?’ Those are very legitimate questions and residents deserve answers.”The federally-backed clinic would “include national experts on the impacts of chemical exposure,” the statement said. Credit: Zachary Riter via Storyful

  • Deaf Child Hears His Family for the First Time

    Video posted to TikTok on February 9 shows the moment a young deaf boy heard his family for the very first time in Toronto, Canada.Christina Lenglin posted video to TikTok showing her four-year-old son Sawyer, who has been diagnosed with Pendred syndrome, hearing the voices of his family after undergoing cochlear implant surgery.“That’s the biggest smile I’ve ever seen him do,” Christina said as her son’s face lights up after hearing his siblings and parents.Christina told Storyful Sawyer was diagnosed with Pendred syndrome and has been deaf and hard of hearing since birth.Sawyer “courageously braved the surgery and now happily tackles the journey to learn how to hear and understand English,” Christina said.“Big sister Rosie, as you can see in the video, is beyond thrilled to welcome her brother to the world of hearing, and [we as] parents are also elated to have the magical opportunity to communicate verbally with [our] son.”Christina told Storyful she wants her son’s story to highlight issues of access to hearing surgery and access to American Sign Language (ASL).“In Canada, surgery and the first set of cochlear are free, and every five years Sawyer and many other individuals in the same situation as Sawyer will have to out of pocket.”“We will have to choose between ASL or speech therapy; neglecting either his speech learning or neglecting respecting his Deaf culture.”The family has launched a GoFundMe for Sawyer and his younger brother Tucker, who was also diagnosed with Pendred syndrome.“[We] are so proud of his resiliency and adaptability- we all hope we can help make a change,” Christina added Credit: Christina Lenglin via Storyful

  • Drone Footage Shows Continuing Response to Ohio Chemical Train Derailment

    Drone footage recorded over East Palestine, Ohio, on February 19 shows the continued response of officials and agencies to the derailment of a train carrying toxic substances earlier in the month.The video was recorded by Zachary Riter.The US Department of Health & Human Services said on February 17 it had “deployed emergency teams from the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (#ATSDR) to speak with East Palestine, Ohio community members & conduct public health testing to ensure those affected by the derailment get the medical care they need.”In a statement on February 17, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency said a medical clinic would be set up in East Palestine in the week starting Monday, February 20, to “evaluate any symptoms, and provide medical expertise”.“We know that the science says that East Palestine is safe, but we also know that residents are very worried,” Ohio Gov Mike DeWine said.“They are asking themselves ‘Is my headache just a headache? Or is it a result of the chemical spill? Are other medical symptoms caused by the spill?’ Those are very legitimate questions and residents deserve answers,” he said. Credit: Zachary Riter via Storyful

  • Dame Deborah James’ husband urges Brits to take NHS bowel cancer home tests

    Dame Deborah James (also known as Bowel Babe) died of bowel cancer in June last year

  • Decriminalizing hard drugs in B.C. will help reduce the stigma of substance abuse

    Substance use disorder is a chronic but treatable medical condition. Unlike other physical and mental health conditions, however, substance use disorder — or addiction — has historically been seen as a moral failing and was for many years relegated to the fringes of the medical community. Instead of receiving treatment in an accessible medical setting, many individuals went untreated or turned to a largely unregulated system of public and private treatment options.

  • Health care vaccine mandate remains as some push for an end

    At Truman Lake Manor in rural Missouri, every day begins the same way for every employee entering the nursing home's doors — with a swab up the nose, a swirl of testing solution and a brief wait to see whether a thin red line appears indicating a positive COVID-19 case. Only the healthy are allowed in to care for virus-free residents. An inspector subsequently cited it for violating the federal government's COVID-19 vaccination requirement for health care facilities.

  • Are you in the visceral fat danger zone?

    Philip Chant is arguably the UK’s Mr Fat. He has scanned the body composition of more than 10,000 people at his Bodyscan clinic in London and helped them fight the flab. He uses a DEXA (dual energy X-ray absorptiometry) scanner, which uses low-level X-ray to create a picture of fat distribution.

  • Ovarian cancer survivor becomes world’s first ‘turbine bagger’

    A cancer survivor became the world’s first ‘turbine bagger’ after walking thousands of steps to tick off all 215 wind turbines at Whitelee Windfarm.

  • My first breastfeeding experience was a disaster. I regret not questioning my lactation consultant sooner

    The author shares how she found out she has insufficient glandular tissue after struggling to breastfeed her first child.

  • I Needed An Abortion. When I Told My Family And Friends, I Was Stunned By Their Response.

    "I hadn’t told all my friends and family that I had been expecting. But now that something had gone wrong, I needed more support."

  • 11-year-old Florida boy dies from flesh-eating infection after spraining ankle on treadmill

    Jesse Brown's death death comes on the heels of the CDC reporting an uptick in invasive group A strep (iGAS) infections among children in the U.S.

  • A look back at Jimmy Carter's health journey and thoughts on aging

    Former President Jimmy Carter, who is receiving hospice care at home after a series of short hospital stays, has had several health issues in recent years. At 98 years old, Carter is the oldest and longest-lived U.S. President, telling People Magazine in 2015, when he was 95, that he never expected to be alive for as long as he has. Carter underwent elective surgery on Aug. 2, 2015, at Emory University Hospital to remove a small mass in his liver, the Carter Center announced at the time.