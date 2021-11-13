Atascadero police arrest man who is suspected of pointing gun at a jogger

The Atascadero Police Department arrested an Atascadero man Saturday after he allegedly threatened a jogger with a gun.

About 7:55 a.m., Marshall Athan Badgett, 40, stood outside his residence in the 7300 block of San Marcos Road and screamed that he had a gun, according to a news release. A jogger passed by and Badgett pointed the firearm at them, police said. The jogger was able to flee unharmed.

Soon after police officers said they head a gunshot from Badgett’s property.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and a California Highway Patrol air unit offered assistance, according to police, as officers arrested the suspect and recovered a fireman that he had dropped.

Badgett was booked at San Luis Obispo County jail on counts of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and criminal threats, according to the news release.

He was being held at the jail Saturday in lieu of $50,000 bail, jail records stated.

No one was injured, police said.