Atascadero Fall Festival brings weekend of fun to Sunken Gardens

Carnival rides, games and live music filled Atascadero’s famed Sunken Gardens as the city’s fall-themed festival returned to downtown for a second year.

The second annual Atascadero Fall Festival, which ran from Friday to Sunday, featured more than 35 acts of live music on two stages, carnival rides and games and a street faire.

“The city of Atascadero is excited to welcome back the Atascadero Fall Fest to our community and we appreciate all of the work and coordination that has gone into it since its debut last year,” Mayor Heather Moreno said on Saturday. “Many families enjoyed the event, and the smiling faces were endless!”

Headliner Pato Baton performed in concert Saturday night, while Sunday featured a teenage battle of the bands competition.

A beer garden, Suds at Sunken Gardens, featured offerings from 15 breweries, plus ciders, seltzers and more.

