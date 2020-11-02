Atari Token: Early Closing of the Public Sale and Start of Trading of the Atari Token on November 2, 2020

The public sale of the Atari Token has been closed early, the offered price was $0.25 by Atari Token

Trading of the Atari Token starts on November 2, 2020 on Bitcoin.com Exchange

Atari announces new partnerships, such as opensea.io one of the principal market places for NFTs

Paris, France, November 2, 2020 – The Atari Group, one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, announces today the early closing of the public sale and the start of the trading of the Atari Token (ATRI) on Bitcoin.com Exchange as early as November 2, 2020. This public sale and the listing constitute two very important milestones for the Atari blockchain project, providing liquidity to the token holders, and paving the way for future collaborations and the development of the Atari blockchain eco-system.

The offered price was $0.25 per token. 4 million tokens were offered for sale, with a cap of $1 million. On October 30, 2020, Bitcoin.com has announced the anticipated closing of the sale, all tokens having been sold: https://twitter.com/BitcoinComExch/status/1322231340171960321

Trading of the Atari Token on Bitcoin.com Exhange starts on November 2, 2020.

The Atari Group has recently entered into many additional partnership agreements to progressively develop the adoption and the use cases of the Atari Token throughout the ecosystem of interactive entertainment and of blockchain initiatives. The Atari Token has already been integrated in opensea.io, one of the largest market places for the sale and purchase of Non Fungible Tokens (“NFTs”). The Atari Token can alreade be used to purchase NFTs on such website. The list of such partnerships is available at www.atarichain.com .

The launch of the Atari Exchange will occur after a few days of trading on Bitcoin.com Exchange, to achieve a better synchronization with the other project stages.

Further information on the Atari Token is available on the dedicated website www.atarichain.com .

Disclaimer:

The realization of the plans, and their operational budget and financing plan remain inherently uncertain, and the non-realization of these assumptions may impact their value.

About Atari:

Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command® and Pong®. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For moreinformation: www.atari.com and www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en/ . Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA), in Sweden on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as Swedish Depositary Receipts (ISIN Code SE0012481232, Ticker ATA SDB) and are eligible for the Nasdaq International program in the United States (OTC - Ticker PONGF).



Contacts

Atari - Philippe Mularski, CFO Calyptus - Marie Calleux

Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 - pm@atari-sa.com Tel + 33 1 53 65 68 68 – atari@calyptus.net

Redeye AB (Certified Adviser)

Tel: +46 8 121 576 90 – certifiedadviser@redeye.se

This is information that Atari, SA is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on November 2, 2020 at 8h30 CET.

Attachment



