Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Notice of 2021 Results and Investor Presentation

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) will release its final results for the year ended 31 December 2021 ("2021 Final Results"), together with its audited consolidated financial statements, on Thursday, 24 March 2022.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Alberto Lavandeira (CEO) and César Sánchez (CFO) will provide a live presentation relating to the 2021 Final Results via the Investor Meet Company platform on 24 March 2022 at 11:00am GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and click "Add to Meet" Atalaya via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/atalaya-mining-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Atalaya on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

SEC Newgate UK

Elisabeth Cowell / Axaule Shukanayeva / Max Richardson

+ 44 20 3757 6882

4C Communications

Carina Corbett

+44 20 3170 7973

Canaccord Genuity

(NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

+44 20 7523 8000

BMO Capital Markets

(Joint Broker)

Tom Rider / Andrew Cameron

+44 20 7236 1010

Peel Hunt LLP

(Joint Broker)

Ross Allister / David McKeown

+44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

https://www.accesswire.com/691969/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-2021-Results-and-Investor-Presentation

