Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Notice of Q2 2022 and Interim Results

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2022 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) will release its second quarter financial results for the period ended 30 June 2022 ("Q2 2022") together with its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2022 ("Interim Results") on Wednesday, 10 August 2022.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Alberto Lavandeira (CEO) and César Sánchez (CFO) will provide a live presentation relating to the Q2 2022 and Interim Results via the Investor Meet Company platform on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 at 1:00pm BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and click "Add to Meet" Atalaya via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/atalaya-mining-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Atalaya on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

