Atalaya Mining PLC Announces New Resource Estimates: San Dionisio & San Antonio

·14 min read

New Independent Mineral Resource Estimates for San Dionisio and San Antonio

Including Open Pit Zone at San Dionisio With an Estimated Copper Resource Grade That Is ~140% Higher Than Existing Reserves at Cerro Colorado Open Pit

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Atalaya Mining Plc. ("Atalaya" or "the Company") (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) is pleased to announce new Mineral Resource Estimates, prepared in accordance with CIM guidelines and disclosure requirements of NI 43-101, for its San Dionisio and San Antonio deposits, which form part of Proyecto Riotinto and are located adjacent to the Company's operating Cerro Colorado open pit and 15 Mtpa plant. The estimates will be included in a new NI 43-101 technical report that is being prepared by Ore Reserves Engineering for the overall Proyecto Riotinto property and which will be published in Q2 2022.

Highlights

  • San Dionisio Open Pit resource: west extension of existing Cerro Colorado open pit

    • M&I Resource: 56.1 Mt at 0.91% Cu, 1.14% Zn, 0.23% Pb (0.15% Cu cut-off)

    • Copper resource grade: ~140% higher than existing reserves at Cerro Colorado

  • San Dionisio Underground: polymetallic resource located below potential open pit

    • Inferred Resource: 12.4 Mt at 1.01% Cu, 2.54% Zn, 0.62% Pb

  • San Antonio Underground: polymetallic resource east of the Cerro Colorado pit

    • Inferred Resource: 11.8 Mt at 1.32% Cu, 1.79% Zn, 0.99% Pb

  • Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") is planned during 2022 for an operating schedule that combines Cerro Colorado reserves with higher grade material from the San Dionisio deposit

  • Subject to the relocation of certain infrastructure and receipt of final permits, the potential open pit at San Dionisio could begin to deliver material to the Proyecto Riotinto plant by mid to late 2023

    • Could potentially account for approximately one-third of processing capacity, with Cerro Colorado ore providing the remainder

    • San Dionisio contains copper mineralisation that could be processed at the existing plant with minimal modifications

    • Contribution from San Dionisio could potentially provide an uplift to Riotinto copper production by increasing the blended head grade

Alberto Lavandeira, CEO, commented:

"The completion of an independent Mineral Resource Estimate for the San Dionisio deposit is an important milestone for Atalaya. As a result of its location beside Cerro Colorado and its nature as a pit extension, San Dionisio could become a near-term source of feed for the Proyecto Riotinto plant. Its development could provide material that is substantially higher grade than Cerro Colorado's existing reserves, thereby increasing copper production while maintaining current plant processing rates.

Similarly, the new NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate for San Antonio highlights another potential source of higher grade material that could increase production and extend mine life in the Riotinto District. Its proximity to the Riotinto plant and legacy infrastructure are expected to expedite future development and reduce capital intensity."

Proyecto Riotinto Overview

Since its restart in 2015, all mining at Proyecto Riotinto has been conducted from the Cerro Colorado open pit. The other known mineral deposits within the Riotinto concession area - the San Dionisio deposit and the San Antonio deposit - have not been mined by Atalaya.

The San Dionisio deposit is located less than 1 kilometre west of the Cerro Colorado pit, and was historically mined by the Corta Atalaya open pit and the Pozo Alfredo underground mine, which targeted copper-rich stockwork and massive sulphide mineralisation.

The San Antonio deposit is located around 1 kilometre east of the Cerro Colorado pit. It is an eastern extension of the historical Planes deposit, which was mined in the early 20th century. Mineralisation at San Antonio is characterised mainly by massive sulphides and the deposit is shallow at 150 - 300 metres below surface. In the 1960s and 1970s, an exploration programme at the deposit was undertaken by sinking a shaft, developing two levels and completing 183 drill holes, however, no mining took place. The deposit can be accessed by a ramp collared at the east of the Cerro Colorado pit.

Figure 1: Approximate Locations of Riotinto orebodies (refer to Website announcement)

New Proyecto Riotinto NI 43-101 Technical Report

Ore Reserves Engineering of Lakewood, CO, was retained by Atalaya to prepare a new NI 43-101 technical report for the overall Proyecto Riotinto property, including the Cerro Colorado, San Dionisio and San Antonio deposits.

San Dionisio Mineral Resource Estimation Details

The drilling data used for resource estimation was based on 1,003 drillholes over 83,554 metres, of which 45 holes over 16,991 metres were completed by Atalaya between 2015-2021, while the remainder by past operators.

The Mineral Resource model was created as a three-dimensional block model using Datamine Studio RM software. The model block size is 10x10x10 metres, which is consistent with the estimated mining bench height and the estimated selective mining unit. The horizontal extent of the model is defined to cover the San Dionisio deposit, plus sufficient space outside the deposit to cover the ultimate pit.

San Dionisio Mineral Resource Estimate

Table 1: San Dionisio Open Pit - By Cut-off

San Dionisio Open Pit - Total Mineral Resource

% Cu

Grade

Contained Metal

cut-off

Class

Mt

Cu %

Zn %

Pb %

Cu kt

Zn kt

Pb kt

0.14

Measured

50.8

0.92

1.09

0.21

467

556

108

Indicated

6.6

0.70

1.31

0.35

46

86

23

M+I

57.4

0.89

1.12

0.23

513

642

131

Inferred

0.9

0.77

0.54

0.23

7

5

2

0.15

Measured

49.7

0.94

1.11

0.22

466

552

107

Indicated

6.4

0.71

1.33

0.35

46

86

23

M+I

56.1

0.91

1.14

0.23

511

638

130

Inferred

0.8

0.78

0.55

0.23

7

5

2

0.16

Measured

48.5

0.96

1.13

0.22

464

548

106

Indicated

6.3

0.72

1.35

0.36

45

85

22

M+I

54.8

0.93

1.16

0.23

509

633

128

Inferred

0.8

0.79

0.56

0.24

7

5

2

Notes: July 2021 Model (21G) - 31 Dec 2020 Topo - $3.60/lb Cu Pit; totals may not sum due to rounding

Table 2: San Dionisio Open Pit - By Ore Type

San Dionisio Open Pit - Copper Resource (MinZ & Zone2a)

% Cu

Grade

Contained Metal

cut-off

Class

Mt

Cu %

Zn %

Pb %

Cu kt

Zn kt

Pb kt

0.15

Measured

27.0

0.78

0.28

0.06

212

75

17

Indicated

2.0

0.66

0.18

0.04

13

4

1

M+I

29.0

0.78

0.27

0.06

225

78

18

Inferred

0.4

0.95

0.19

0.03

4

1

0

% Cu

Grade

Contained Metal

cut-off

Class

Mt

Cu %

Zn %

Pb %

Cu kt

Zn kt

Pb kt

0.15

Measured

22.6

1.12

2.11

0.40

253

477

90

Indicated

4.4

0.73

1.85

0.49

32

82

22

M+I

27.0

1.06

2.07

0.41

286

559

112

Inferred

0.4

0.62

0.91

0.43

3

4

2

Notes: July 2021 Model (21G) - 31 Dec 2020 Topo - $3.60/lb Cu Pit; totals may not sum due to rounding

Table 3: San Dionisio Underground

San Dionisio Underground - Total Mineral Resource

Grade

Contained Metal

Mt

Cu %

Zn %

Pb %

Cu kt

Zn kt

Pb kt

Inferred Resource

12.4

1.01

2.54

0.62

125

315

76

Notes: July 2021 Model (21G); totals may not sum due to rounding

Planned Preliminary Economic Assessment

The new Mineral Resource Estimate for San Dionisio will be used to support a PEA that considers concurrent mining from the Cerro Colorado open pit and the open pit portion of the San Dionisio deposit. Atalaya expects to complete the PEA in 2022.

San Dionisio Conceptual Development Plan

Based on the new Mineral Resource Estimate and prior internal studies, Atalaya believes that the development of the San Dionisio deposit has the potential to create significant value for the Company. The Company will further evaluate the development plan in the PEA.

Mining

The open pit portion of the Mineral Resource at San Dionisio is expected to be mineable by conventional open pit methods, with San Dionisio being an extension of the operating Cerro Colorado open pit. In order to expand the Cerro Colorado pit into the San Dionisio area, the Company would need to relocate the public road, power lines and water lines that currently run between the two deposits. Further dewatering of the historical Atalaya pit would also be required once open pit mining reaches a certain level, similar to how Cerro Colorado was operated.

Mining would be conducted concurrently at San Dionisio and Cerro Colorado, with current expectations that San Dionisio would contribute approximately one-third of existing processing capacity of 15 Mtpa, while Cerro Colorado would account for the remaining two-thirds of ore.

Processing

San Dionisio has two main types of mineralisation - copper and polymetallic. In the initial years of operation, copper-rich material plus approximately 10% high-grade polymetallic material would be mined from the upper zones of the Mineral Resource and processed. According to past metallurgical tests and additional work completed by the Company, it is expected that San Dionisio copper material could be blended with ore from Cerro Colorado and processed at the existing Proyecto Riotinto plant without requiring any major plant modifications.

Upon transitioning to the polymetallic mineralisation, certain modifications to the plant are expected to be required in order to improve copper recoveries and recover zinc and lead. Options include the addition of a conventional differential flotation circuit, and / or the application of the E-LIX System. Atalaya recently approved construction of a Phase I industrial plant that utilises the E-LIX System.

Impact

The contribution by San Dionisio of approximately one-third of future processing feed is expected to provide an uplift to the blended grade at the plant, due to San Dionisio's open pit copper resource grade being approximately 140% higher than Cerro Colorado's existing reserves. This is expected to provide an uplift to copper production at Proyecto Riotinto, even as plant processing capacity is maintained at current levels.

As other deposits in the Riotinto District are developed, such as San Antonio and Proyecto Masa Valverde, further Cerro Colorado ore is expected to be displaced to provide additional capacity for higher grade material.

Permitting

The Company is advancing the various permits and modifications required to develop the San Dionisio deposit and to continue operations at Cerro Colorado, including those related to relocating the public road, power lines and water lines, additional long term tailings capacity and heritage matters.

San Antonio Mineral Resource Estimation Details

The drilling data used for resource estimation was based on 185 drillholes over 18,305 metres, of which 8 holes over 1,504 metres were completed by Atalaya, with the remainder by past operators.

The Mineral Resource model for the mineralised zone of San Antonio was created as a three-dimensional block model using Datamine Studio RM software. The model block size is 2x2x2 metres, which is used to more accurately define the geometry of the deposit. The horizontal extent of the model is defined to cover the San Antonio deposit and the adjacent Planes deposit, plus sufficient space outside the deposit for mine planning.

San Antonio Mineral Resource Estimate

Table 4: San Antonio Underground

San Antonio Underground - Total Mineral Resource

Grade

Contained Metal

Mt

Cu %

Zn %

Pb %

Cu kt

Zn kt

Pb kt

Inferred Resource

11.8

1.32

1.79

0.99

155

210

117

Notes: May 2021 Model (21E); totals may not sum due to rounding

San Antonio Conceptual Development Plan

Mining of the San Antonio deposit is likely to be conducted via underground methods. The deposit would be accessed by constructing a ramp collared in the eastern portion of the Cerro Colorado pit that connects to the historical Pozo Rotilio shaft, which could provide the future mine with ventilation and an emergency exit. Due to San Antonio's shallow nature and sub-horizontal shape, the mining methods are expected to be room and pillar and complemented with sublevel open stoping.

In advance of any development decision for San Antonio, the Company will complete additional drilling from surface, including confirmation and infill drilling to upgrade the current Inferred Resources to higher categories, as well as exploration drilling to the east where the deposit is believed to remain open. In addition, metallurgical testwork will be required to confirm recoveries and determine whether conventional differential flotation or the E-LIX System are most suitable.

Qualified Person Statement

The Mineral Resource Estimates for San Dionisio and San Antonio were prepared by Ore Reserves Engineering ("ORE") in accordance with CIM guidelines and with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") under the supervision of Alan Noble, PE of ORE. Mr. Noble is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 and the AIM Rules and is independent of the Company. Mr. Noble consents to the inclusion of information related to Mineral Resources in this disclosure, in the form and context it appears.

A version of this announcement containing all referenced figures can be found on the Company's website at www.atalayamining.com (the "Website Announcement").

Glossary of Terms

Ag

Silver

Au

Gold

CIM

Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum

Cu

Copper

CuEq

Copper Equivalent

FLEM

Fixed Loop Electromagnetic Survey

g/t

Grams per tonne

Indicated Mineral Resources

An Indicated Mineral Resource is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with sufficient confidence to allow the application of Modifying Factors in sufficient detail to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit.

Geological evidence is derived from adequately detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing and is sufficient to assume geological and grade or quality continuity between points of observation.

An Indicated Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to a Measured Mineral Resource and may only be converted to a Probable Mineral Reserve.

Inferred Mineral Resource

An Inferred Mineral Resource is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity.

An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

kt

Thousand tonnes

Measured Mineral Resources

A Measured Mineral Resource is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape, and physical characteristics are estimated with confidence sufficient to allow the application of Modifying Factors to support detailed mine planning and final evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit.

Geological evidence is derived from detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing and is sufficient to confirm geological and grade or quality continuity between points of observation. A Measured Mineral Resource has a higher level of confidence than that applying to either an Indicated Mineral Resource or an Inferred Mineral Resource. It may be converted to a Proven Mineral Reserve or to a Probable Mineral Reserve.

M&I Mineral Resources

The aggregate of Measures Mineral Resources and Indicated Mineral Resources.

Mineral Resources

A concentration or occurrence of material of intrinsic economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such a form and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade, geological characteristics and continuity of a Mineral Resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge. Mineral Resources are sub-divided, in order of increasing geological confidence, into Inferred, Indicated and Measured categories.

Mt

Million tonnes

Mtpa

Million tonnes per annum

n.a.

Not available

NI 43-101

Canadian National Instrument for the Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects

ORE

Ore Reserves Engineering

Pb

Lead

PEA

Preliminary Economic Assessment

PPM

Parts per million

S

Sulphur

Stockwork

It's a complex 3D network of structurally controlled or randomly oriented veins. They are common in many ore deposit types. They are also referred to as stringer zones.

VMS

Volcanic Massive Sulphide

Zn

Zinc

This announcement contains information which, prior to its publication constituted inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Contacts:

SEC Newgate UK

Elisabeth Cowell / Axaule Shukanayeva / Max Richardson

+ 44 20 3757 6882

4C Communications

Carina Corbett

+44 20 3170 7973

Canaccord Genuity
(NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

+44 20 7523 8000

BMO Capital Markets
(Joint Broker)

Tom Rider / Andrew Cameron

+44 20 7236 1010

Peel Hunt LLP
(Joint Broker)

Ross Allister / David McKeown

+44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697211/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-New-Resource-Estimates-San-Dionisio-San-Antonio

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Pettersson puts up three points, Canucks edge Golden Knights 5-4 in crucial OT win

    VANCOUVER — Quinn Hughes scored 51 seconds into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks kept their dim playoff dreams alive with a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. The result moves Vancouver within three points of Vegas, with both teams grasping for the Western Conference wild card spots. Elias Pettersson had goal and a pair of assists for the Canucks (36-28-10) in regulation, while Bo Horvat had one of each. Vasily Podkolzin and Brad Richardson rounded out the scoring for the home s

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • What's going on with James Harden?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for