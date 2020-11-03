Atalanta vs Liverpool result: Player ratings as Diogo Jota scores hat-trick in Champions League

Liverpool thrashed Atalanta 5-0 in the Champions League group stage as Diogo Jota scored a scintillating hat-trick.

Jurgen Klopp’s side dominated throughout, with Jota breaking the deadlock with a deft lob after just 16 minutes. The Portuguese winger added his second shortly afterwards, this time with a fizzing low drive.

Any Atalanta hopes of a comeback were extinguished quickly after the half-time break, with Mohamed Salah breaking free and curling a shot into the far corner.

Sadio Mane got in on the act just two minutes later with a fine chip of his own before Jota completed his hat-trick as Liverpool marched towards the knockout stages.

Here are our player ratings:

Atalanta

Sportiello - 4: Was a lamb to the slaughter in large parts, but rushed out needlessly for Mane’s goal, allowing the forward to lob him calmly from a tight angle.

Hateboer - 4: Struggled, understandably at times, to stifle the threat of Jota and Mane, who rotated fluidly and were a constant menace.

Toloi - 4: A torrid night for the defender, who also badly struggled to handle the threat of Liverpool’s forward trio.

Palomino - 4: Couldn’t handle the pace of Liverpool’s attack and switched off badly as Salah and Mane struck after half time.

Djimsiti - 4: A similar story for the Albanian, as Atalanta’s usually disciplined side seemed bereft of their spark.

Mojica - 6: Was not exposed quite so harshly, with Salah’s still significant threat outweighed by Jota for large periods, but struggled when the Egyptian did kick into full speed.

Pasalic - 5: Former Chelsea midfielder attempted to drive forwards early on but struggled to impose himself on the game as it wore on and was occasionally wasteful in possession.

Freuler - 5: Tackled well but was steadily overrun and struggled to match the pace of Liverpool’s dynamic attack.

Gomez - 6: Was fantastic in brief flashes going forwards, driving with the ball and picking gaps in Liverpool’s defence, but they were far too infrequent.

Muriel - 5: Got into dangerous positions early on but slightly scuffed his shots and from thereon the game was quickly put out of reach.

Zapata - 6: Was always dangerous when presented with an opportunity but struggled to impose himself properly on the game. Was unlucky to see his shot fizz off the post in the second half but the game was already lost by that point.

