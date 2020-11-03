Atalanta vs Liverpool predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Liverpool face a tricky away tie against Atalanta in the Champions League group stage this evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have not been at their scintillating best as of late but have still ground out for successive victories in their coming into tonight’s fixture, eradicating the memory of their chastening 7-2 defeat by Aston Villa.

The Reds have a perfect record in the group stage so far, defeating Ajax and FC Midtjylland, and will be primed for a first-place finish if they are successful against the Serie A side.

Atalanta will provide a stern test, though, having been knocked out in the quarter-finals by Paris Saint-Germain in last season’s competition.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 8pm at Gewiss Stadium on Wednesday 3 November.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm.

What is the team news?

Fabinho remains absent for the Premier League champions due to hamstring injury, while Virgil van Dijk is fighting to return before the end of the season. Thiago Alcantara is still recovering from a knee issue while Joel Matip missed last weekend’s win against West Ham. Naby Keita and Kostas Tsimikas have returned to full training and are racing to be fit in time, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to be absent.

Predicted line-ups

Atalanta: Sportiello; Toloi, Romero, Djimsiti; Hateboer, Freuler, Pasalic, Gosens; Ilicic, Gomez; Zapata

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, R Williams, Gomez, Robertson; Shaqiri, Henderson, Milner; Mane, Firmino, Jota

Odds

Atalanta - 9/4

Liverpool - 6/5

Draw - 16/5

