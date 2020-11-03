Atalanta vs Liverpool LIVE: Result and reaction from Champions League fixture tonight

Follow all the action as Atalanta host Liverpool in the Champions League group stage this evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have made a perfect start in Europe, defeating Ajax and FC Midtjylland to leave themselves in pole position in Group D. The Reds come into the fixture riding a positive wave of momentum, having won their last four games in succession, despite the loss of both Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho to injury.

Atalanta, who were beaten in the quarter-finals by Paris Saint-Germain last season, will provide a stern test of Liverpool’s mettle, though. The Serie A side have won four of their opening six league games and are unbeaten in the group so far. Follow all the action live below: