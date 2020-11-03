Atalanta vs Liverpool: Five things we learned as Diogo Jota hat-trick inspires Champions League thrashing

Liverpool made it three wins from three Champions League outings this season when they demolished Atalanta in Italy on Tuesday night.

The visitors put five past their Serie A opponents in a ruthless display, with Diogo Jota netting a hat-trick as Mohamed Salah and sadio Mane rounded out the scoring.

Here are five things we learned:

Jota threatens to disrupt Reds’ established order

New signing Jota got the nod in Liverpool’s front three ahead of the trusty Roberto Firmino, showing that the usual trio of the Brazilian, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane is not impenetrable.

Jota was brought in from Wolves this summer to provide more attacking depth, not to replace any of the established front three, but he is threatening to displace Firmino with his performances at the moment, having already scored more goals for Liverpool this year (7) than the 29-year-old (5).

The Portugal winger netted in a fourth successive game as he opened the scoring with a delightful flicked finish over Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello, before doubling Liverpool’s lead 15 minutes later with a powerful strike.

Jota doesn’t look the slightest bit out of depth at the level demanded by Liverpool – in fact, he is oozing confidence right now. With Salah and Mane having also found the net on Tuesday, Bobby better beware…

Young Williams handles the pressure

Nineteen-year-old Rhys Williams was handed the somewhat daunting task of starting at centre-back for the first time in the Champions League against (what should have been) a threatening Atalanta attack.

Virgil van Dijk’s boots are big ones to fill – as are Fabinho’s – but the England Under-21 defender largely looked assured throughout in Italy.

While it is too soon to judge Williams’ quality outright – especially as Atalanta didn’t test Liverpool as much as they should have – Jurgen Klopp will have been pleased by what he saw on Tuesday night and hope that he can trust the youngster going forward, especially in a season in which the fixtures are coming thick and fast.

Atalanta’s blade blunted…

Atalanta were an offensive force last season, scoring 98 goals in Serie A – more than any other team – and memorably putting eight past Valencia across two legs in the last 16.

So far this season they haven’t exactly struggled to find the net, either, but here – against a Liverpool side that haven’t been especially convincing defensively this season – they failed to give the visitors much to worry about for the majority of the game.

