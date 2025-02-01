Atalanta Set to Onboard Highly-Rated Monza Forward

Daniel Maldini arrived at the Gewiss Stadium yesterday to undergo his medicals before joining Atalanta from Monza on a permanent deal. According to Sky Sport Italia, La Dea will pour around €14 million into Monza’s coffers to sign the 23-year-old.

Linked with Milan and Inter earlier this season, Maldini is ready to embark on a new chapter at Atalanta. Gian Piero Gasperini had initially refused to pursue new signings in the January transfer window. However, Ademola Lookman’s injury has forced the club’s hand, hence Maldini’s arrival.

Though Maldini won’t return to the San Siro, Milan will benefit from his separation from Monza. Indeed, their 50% sell-on clause ensures they will receive around €7m from this agreement. Meanwhile, Atalanta will add another technically gifted forward to their squad.

Giorgio Musso leaked the footage of Maldini’s arrival at a clinic ahead of his Atalanta medicals on Friday. It should’ve been a mere formality as the Italy international looks set to help Gasperini’s side recover ground on Serie A leading duo Napoli and Inter.





Adriano Galliani could land the prodigious forward on a dry loan until the end of the season to bolster Monza’s ranks amid a dreaded battle for Serie A survival. As for Maldini, he won’t make his debut today when Atalanta and Torino lock horns in Bergamo.