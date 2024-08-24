Atalanta lodge enquiry with former Roma keeper after Atletico move for Musso

Atalanta have been in contact with former Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio to discuss a possible move to the Gewiss Stadium, as La Dea have identified the former Portugal no.1 as a potential replacement for Atletico Madrid-bound Juan Musso.

According to reports earlier on Saturday afternoon, Atalanta could lose Musso to Atleti before the close of the summer transfer window. Diego Simeone’s side are looking for a new understudy to Jan Oblak after sending Horatiu Moldovan out on loan to Sassuolo on Friday.

If Atalanta do decide to part ways with Musso, then they will be on the hunt for a new back-up goalkeeper as well.

Though Musso started in the 4-0 win over Lecce in Serie A last weekend, 24-year-old Marco Carnesecchi was used as the team’s first choice keeper in league matches towards the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

With Musso increasingly likely to be out of the picture in Bergamo, Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are considering a move for 36-year-old Rui Patricio from Roma instead, according to reports from Gianluca Di Marzio.

Rui Patricio had fallen out of favour at the Stadio Olimpico, before his departure earlier this summer. That downfall also coincided with the rise of Mile Svilar.