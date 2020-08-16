Atal Bihari Vajpayee Death Anniversary: President Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Lead Nation to Pay Tributes to Former Prime Minister

New Delhi, August 16: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi lead the nation to pay tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary. President Kovind, Vice President Naidu and PM Modi, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited 'Sadaiv Atal', the memorial of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and paid homage to the late BJP veteran. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Death Anniversary: Memorable Quotes by Former Indian Prime Minister.

Earlier, PM Modi remembered "outstanding service" of Vajpayee for the country's progress. The Prime Minister tweeted: "Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation's progress." Vice President Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to Vajpayee on Twitter. Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Here Are Interesting Facts About Indian Former PM, Statesman And Noted Poet.

President Kovind, PM Narendra Modi Remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee:

#WATCH Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu & Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay tribute to former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee, on his death anniversary today at 'Sadaiv Atal' - the memorial of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. pic.twitter.com/pIaYOZFIMZ — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020





Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress. pic.twitter.com/ZF0H3vEPVd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2020





Naidu tweeted: "My humble tributes to the former Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his Punya Tithi today. He will be forever remembered for his good governance, bringing the connectivity revolution in India and implementing transformative reforms for accelerating growth (sic)."

Shah posted the tribute on Twitter in Hindi which roughly translates to, "Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was the voice of patriotism and Indian culture. He was a dedicated politician as well as a skilled organiser who played an important role in the foundation and growth of the BJP and inspired millions of workers to serve the country."

Vice President Naidu, Amit Shah Pay Tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee:

My humble tributes to the former Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his Punya Tithi today. He will be forever remembered for his good governance, bringing the connectivity revolution in India and implementing transformative reforms for accelerating growth. #Atalji pic.twitter.com/YRwlimzIm7 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 16, 2020





भारत रत्न श्रद्धेय श्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी देशभक्ति व भारतीय संस्कृति की प्रखर आवाज थे। वह एक राष्ट्र समर्पित राजनेता होने के साथ-साथ कुशल संगठक भी थे जिन्होंने भाजपा की नींव रख उसके विस्तार में एक अहम भूमिका निभाई और करोड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं को देश सेवा के लिए प्रेरित किया। pic.twitter.com/VhQ4xWG9oe — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 16, 2020





Born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Vajpayee was the first leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party to become the Prime Minister. He served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, from 1998 to 1999 and then for a full five-year term between 1999 and 2004.