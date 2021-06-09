ATAC Resources Ltd Announces Management Change

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - ATAC Resources Ltd. ("ATAC") (TSXV: ATC) announces that Larry Donaldson has stepped down as ATAC's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") in order to focus on his other core engagements. Mr. Donaldson served as ATAC's CFO since May 2011 and will continue as the CFO for a number of other successful junior mining companies.

The ATAC Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Donaldson for his significant contributions to the company over the past ten years.

Andrew Carne, currently the Vice President of Corporate and Project Development, has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer.

About ATAC

ATAC is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on exploring for gold and copper in Yukon and Nevada. Work on its ~1,700 km2 Rackla Gold Property in Yukon has resulted in the Osiris Project Inferred Mineral Resource of 1,685,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 4.23 g/t (in 12.4 Mt), the Tiger Deposit Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource of 464,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 3.19 g/t (in 4.5 Mt), a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tiger Gold Deposit (Pre-tax NPV of $118.2M and IRR of 54.5%), and numerous early-stage gold and base metal discoveries. ATAC is well-financed with approximately $6 million in working capital.

On behalf of ATAC Resources Ltd.

Graham Downs, President and CEO

