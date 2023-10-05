ATA IMS Berhad (KLSE:ATAIMS) shareholders have endured a 80% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

It is doubtless a positive to see that the ATA IMS Berhad (KLSE:ATAIMS) share price has gained some 36% in the last three months. But only the myopic could ignore the astounding decline over three years. In that time the share price has melted like a snowball in the desert, down 80%. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

ATA IMS Berhad isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years ATA IMS Berhad saw its revenue shrink by 43% per year. That means its revenue trend is very weak compared to other loss making companies. And as you might expect the share price has been weak too, dropping at a rate of 22% per year. We prefer leave it to clowns to try to catch falling knives, like this stock. There is a good reason that investors often describe buying a sharply falling stock price as 'trying to catch a falling knife'. Think about it.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that ATA IMS Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 19% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 12% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with ATA IMS Berhad (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

