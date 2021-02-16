Having an at-home party? This £7 disco light will transform your lockdown celebration
After months and months of only socialising on Zoom, we’re desperate to mix things up a bit (and no, we don’t want to dress up anymore).
We’ve given up on quizzes and if we have to sign up to another online bake-along we’ll scream.
We know we aren’t alone in craving something different.
If only there was a way to turn our living room or bedroom into a disco and create an upbeat atmosphere whether on a virtual meeting or just hanging out with our household.
Well, the good news is that there is a gadget for that, and the even better news is it only costs £6.99.
The Disco Lights USB Party Lights can be plugged in to create a responsive light show, which means your Saturday nights at home need never feel flat again.
Why we rate it:
This powerful little gadget has a voice-activated sensor and so can change colour and speed in time with the rhythm of your music to help create a fun atmosphere.
The disco ball can be used with smartphones or anything with a USB port, which makes it super easy to use anywhere and everywhere.
Plus, it only uses a small amount of power, so is energy efficient and lasts up to 20,000 hours.
What the reviews say:
With hundreds of ratings and 74% of customer giving it five-stars, here's why many think the affordable gadget is worth popping in your basket.
"Bought this to set up a mini bar in our home for my wife's 'lockdown birthday'. Fun little gadget - well worth the money."
“For such a small item this is great for a party.”
“When you first see the box you do wonder what you've bought. But this is a small but fantastic gadget. It's not going to be up to lighting up your local hall, but for a lounge it is brilliant. We did a COVID dance party on Zoom and our lighting was way better than those with a larger more expensive unit.”
“This was my favourite thing ever. I use it for any type of event or party, very bright, very powerful and convenient because it was USB/plug powered so there is always a place to plug it in.”
“Great little gadget, I've had many home discos with my friends on Zoom, we have all purchased these. Great fun!"
“A compact solid disco light that fitted to my iPhone very well. The light it gave off I felt was good and covered a living room ceiling. My grandchildren loved it.”
Buy it: Disco Lights USB Party Lights | £6.99 from Amazon
