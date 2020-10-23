17 items you need to recreate the perfect date night at home

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

Thanks to COVID-19, most places perfect for a romantic night out with your loved one are closed (or at least running at limited capacity), forcing couples to get a little more creative when it comes to celebrating each other. Rest assured, a global pandemic doesn’t mean date night needs to be put on hold.

If you’re looking for ways to show your partner you love them — or you’re just getting bored with the “new normal” and are looking for ways to spice things up — online retailers are chock full of at-home date night inspiration.

Whether your preference is a cozy movie night reliving your first-date flick, a romantic home-cooked dessert and wine tasting, an evening of playful one-on-one board games or a picnic and stargazing, there’s an at-home date night idea for anyone.

Movie Night

From the buttery popcorn to the big screen, one thing we’ve all been missing are movie nights at the theatre. Lucky for us, we can recreate it right at home starting with snacks popped fresh using the Maxi-Metric Retro Popcorn Machine from Amazon.

The smell of freshly popped kernels is enough to transport to you a movie theatre (read: your living room).

SHOP IT: Amazon, $138

Every film aficionado needs a movie projector in their life. This one in particular boasts a 4.3-star rating with one buyer calling it a great value for the price. Better yet, it’s compatible with ChromeCast.

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $189 (originally $299)

