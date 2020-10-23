17 items you need to recreate the perfect date night at home

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.
Thanks to COVID-19, most places perfect for a romantic night out with your loved one are closed (or at least running at limited capacity), forcing couples to get a little more creative when it comes to celebrating each other. Rest assured, a global pandemic doesn’t mean date night needs to be put on hold.
If you’re looking for ways to show your partner you love them — or you’re just getting bored with the “new normal” and are looking for ways to spice things up — online retailers are chock full of at-home date night inspiration.
Whether your preference is a cozy movie night reliving your first-date flick, a romantic home-cooked dessert and wine tasting, an evening of playful one-on-one board games or a picnic and stargazing, there’s an at-home date night idea for anyone.
Movie Night
Maxi-Matic Retro Popcorn Machine
From the buttery popcorn to the big screen, one thing we’ve all been missing are movie nights at the theatre. Lucky for us, we can recreate it right at home starting with snacks popped fresh using the Maxi-Metric Retro Popcorn Machine from Amazon.
The smell of freshly popped kernels is enough to transport to you a movie theatre (read: your living room).
SHOP IT: Amazon, $138
Dr. J Mini Full HD Video Projector
Every film aficionado needs a movie projector in their life. This one in particular boasts a 4.3-star rating with one buyer calling it a great value for the price. Better yet, it’s compatible with ChromeCast.
SHOP IT: Best Buy, $189 (originally $299)
Unique Raffle Ticket Roll
Want to make the experience even more realistic? Get a roll of raffle tickets.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $9
Oui Shaggy Faux-Fur Throw
No movie night is complete without a cozy throw blanket.
SHOP IT: Indigo, $79
Wine Tasting and Dessert
Deco Wine Tasting Decanter Set
Bring the wine tasting experience home with this decanter set, complete with a chalkboard to mark each type of beverage.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $38
Cuisinart Fondue Set
Chocolate goes great with wine, right? Dip your favourite fruits into chocolate or cheese with this high-tech Cuisinart fondue set.
SHOP NOW: Best Buy, $79
Indigo Scents Poured Glass Candle
Really set the mood with a warm, sweet scented candle from Indigo.
SHOP IT: Indigo, $19
Picnic and Stargazing
Inno Stage Wicker Picnic Set
Plan the perfect picnic in the comfort of your own home with this adorable nautical-themed set, complete with flatware, dishes and an adorable wicker basket.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $91
Nostalgia Stainless Steel S’mores Maker
Looking for something sweet after your picnic? Roast some S’mores with this set from Amazon.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $50
National Geographic Refractor Telescope
Round out your romantic evening by looking up at the stars together.
SHOP IT: Best Buy, $115
Sleepingo Double Sleeping Bag
What’s a night of stargazing without a two-person sleeping bag? If you’re lucky enough to live in a warm climate, you can even take the date outside.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $78 (originally $149)
Spa Night
Costway Portable Electric Foot Bath
Treat yourself and your significant other to a relaxing foot bath that massages and promotes blood circulation. It even features a little box where you can put bath salts or herbs to make the experience even more spa-like.
SHOP NOW: Best Buy, $160 (originally $196)
Palermo Body Discovery Kit
Enjoy a soak in the bath using these Palermo Body salts, followed by a full-body massage with their body oils to show how much you love your significant other.
SHOP IT: Indigo, $60
Rael Bamboo Face Sheet Masks
Follow up the massage with matching sheet masks for ultimate hydration during the cooler months.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $23
Casa Copenhagen Exotic Terry Cotton Bathrobe and Slipper Set
While enjoying you spa services, stay cozy in a matching bathrobe and slipper set.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $20
Boardgame and Beer Night
Merchant Ambassador Classic Games Collection
This set of classics is perfect for the couple that loves boardgames. Play chess, checkers, or Sorry! while sipping on a craft beer.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $38 (originally $41)
MasterBrew Craft Beer Tasting Flight
Pick up some local craft beers and recreate a tasting night using this flight from Best Buy.
SHOP IT: Best Buy, $39
