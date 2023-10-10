Asylum seekers to be sent back to Bibby Stockholm barge next week

Protesters at London's Royal Courts of Justice ahead of a legal challenge to Bibby Stockholm housing asylum seekers - James Manning/PA

Asylum seekers will be returned to the Bibby Stockholm barge a month after being evacuated because of the risk of Legionnaires’ disease, the Home Office said on Tuesday.

A total of 39 migrants were evacuated from the accommodation vessel moored at Portland Port in Dorset as a “precautionary measure” in September after test results revealed the presence of the bacteria, which is commonly found in water but can cause Legionnaires’ disease, a potentially deadly form of pneumonia.

The male asylum seekers were transferred back into hotels while the barge’s water system was treated to clear the bacteria and further tests were conducted by Dorset council to ensure it had a clean bill of health.

Home Office sources confirmed that the 39 are now being contacted by letter to be told they will be returning to the barge on Oct 19 following the vessel completing all necessary tests.

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset last week - James Manning/PA wire

The barge is one of three sites identified by ministers to house asylum seekers in an attempt to reduce the £8 million-a-day cost of accommodating migrants in hotels.

The other two are the disused RAF Wethersfield base in Essex, which has some 160 migrants, and the RAF base at Scampton in Lincolnshire, which the Home Office proposed to open this autumn but is subject to a council enforcement order.

The barge is proposed to house around 600 asylum seekers, but has faced opposition from charities, the local council and MPs over the adequacy of the accommodation itself and the impact on Portland’s local services.

Some 20 migrants refused to transfer from taxpayer-funded hotels to the Bibby Stockholm after lawyers backed by the Care4Calais charity said they were too traumatised to be moved.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, threatened to withdraw their right to state-funded accommodation if they continued to refuse to take their places on the barge, which the Government insists is safe.

It is understood that Care4Calais expects some migrants to seek to challenge their transfer to the barge on the basis that they are victims of trafficking, modern slavery, torture or suffering health conditions that make the move inappropriate.

The Home Office is believed to have tightened criteria for those challenging their transfer by requiring independent verification of the reasons for their exclusion.

Barge’s lawfulness challenged

It came as Carralyn Parkes, the mayor of Portland council, began a High Court attempt to challenge the lawfulness of the use of the barge in the port.

She claims the Home Secretary proceeded with the scheme without the required planning permission and without any adequate consultation with the local community. Lawyers representing Mrs Braverman say Mrs Parkes’ challenge should be dismissed.

A Home Office spokesman said: “The Home Office has started to send letters to asylum seekers to confirm the re-embarkation of the Bibby Stockholm and notify them that they will be accommodated on board, following the vessel completing all necessary tests.

“The letters confirm the next steps for asylum seekers and reiterate that all asylum accommodation continues to be offered on a no-choice basis.

“Delivering alternative accommodation sites, such as the vessel, is more affordable for taxpayers and more manageable for communities, due to healthcare and catering facilities on site, 24/7 security and the purpose-built safe accommodation they provide.”

