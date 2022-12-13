Asylum seekers, migrants cross en masse at Texas-Mexico border as Title 42 nears end

Lauren Villagran, El Paso Times
·5 min read

JUÁREZ, Mexico — Hundreds of migrants huddled late Sunday on the north bank of the Rio Grande river in hopes of seeking asylum in the United States, one of the largest mass crossings the El Paso-Juarez border has seen in decades.

Officials have seen an influx of thousands of migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border with the Title 42 restriction scheduled to end on Dec. 21.  Immigration experts have said the decision to end the policy could have triggered the surge in asylum-seeking migrants who were released by federal immigration authorities in border state communities.

"We've been experiencing an influx since September," said Border Patrol El Paso Sector spokeswoman Valeria Morales. "In November, our demographics changed to Nicaraguans. You see the migrants staging and waiting to be transferred."

Title 42 was introduced under President Donald Trump's administration in March 2020, allowing border officials to quickly expel migrants and close official ports of entry for asylum seekers. Under the Biden administration, the policy has been used to mitigate flows of migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border.

TITLE 42 POLICY ENDING: With Title 42 ending near, Border Patrol braces for rush at US-Mexico border. Here's what we know.

The rusted steel U.S. border fence stood above and behind the long line of migrants, but they were already in U.S. territory, waiting their turn for a chance to seek asylum that had been denied to other migrants more than 2 million times in the past two years under the Title 42 expulsion policy.

In November, a federal judge ruled that the U.S. government's use of Title 42 to prevent migrants from lawfully claiming asylum at the border is "arbitrary and capricious" and violates the law. Judge Emmet Sullivan of the U.S. District Court in Washington gave the Biden administration until Dec. 21 to stop the expulsions.

Migrants wait to get into a U.S. government bus after crossing the border from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, to El Paso, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. According to the Ciudad Juarez Human Rights Office, hundreds of mostly Central American migrants arrived in buses and crossed the border to seek asylum in the US, after spending the night in shelters. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
Migrants wait to get into a U.S. government bus after crossing the border from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, to El Paso, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. According to the Ciudad Juarez Human Rights Office, hundreds of mostly Central American migrants arrived in buses and crossed the border to seek asylum in the US, after spending the night in shelters. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

'I'm waiting to try again here'

Grabis Mar, a 30-year-old Venezuelan, waded back and forth through the cold river water in Crocs and soaking-wet socks to deliver potato chips, snacks, and coffee to the migrants in line. She tried to seek asylum three times at the Texas-Mexico border, she said, but was expelled to Mexico all three times. Mar said that she wants to reach the U.S. to support her three children back home.

"I'm waiting to try again here, because they say they're going to open the border," she said. "I'm waiting to see if they will open it for Venezuelans, on the 21st. In the meantime, I'm selling a little bit of everything."

Border Patrol's El Paso Sector, which includes the city footprint and all of New Mexico, is reporting an average of 2,100 encounters each day in December. The encounters include apprehensions of those who attempt to evade border agents and asylum seekers who are turning themselves in.

It's not the first time this year that immigration flows have surged at the El Paso border.

LAST BUS OUT: How one family's trip on a migrant bus delivered a dream

Daily migrant encounters in the El Paso sector topped more than 2,000 a day in October, but asylum seekers were being quickly ushered in and processed under canopies at a mobile unit and were less visible. The unit was dismantled last week in anticipation of coming wintry weather, Morales said.

"It was meant to be temporary," she said. "With the temperatures going down, the (sector) chief decided it would be best to demobilize, for the migrants and agents as well."

Many of the migrants in line on the river bank Monday were believed to be Nicaraguan nationals transported to Juárez from a large caravan in buses sponsored by the Mexican government. The El Paso Times, part of the USA TODAY Network, witnessed 20 buses arriving at two shelters in Juárez on Sunday evening: seven buses at a federal shelter and another 13 buses at a municipal shelter.

The U.S. cannot quickly expel or deport some migrants, including those who are from countries with which the U.S. has a fraught relationship and who aren't subject to a special U.S.-Mexico agreement.

'But this here is denigrating'

After thousands of Venezuelans arrived at the U.S. border in August and September, the Biden administration reached a deal with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to receive expelled Venezuelan nationals. Since October, Border Patrol has been able to quickly return Venezuelans to Mexico.

Nicaraguans cannot be expelled to Mexico or returned to Nicaragua, Morales said.

Nicaragua has been in political and social upheaval since big street protests that broke out in April 2018 became a referendum on Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's rule. More than 200,000 Nicaraguans have fled the country since, most to neighboring Costa Rica.

But with Costa Rica's overwhelmed asylum system and struggling economy more have instead migrated to the United States. For the fiscal year that ended in September, U.S. border agents encountered Nicaraguans nearly 164,000 times at the southwest border — more than triple the level for the previous year.

POLITICAL THEATER VS. DAILY SURVIVAL: Inside the dire situation facing migrants bused across US

Raul Román, 53, stood on the south bank of the Rio Grande watching the massive line grow by the hour.

The Cuban had made this journey before, 12 years ago, at a different point along the Texas border. Back then, asylum seekers like him crossed at an official port of entry to make their claim. He had and was successful;

Román said that he lives in Miami as a U.S. permanent legal residentand that he runs a trucking company that services the fracking industry in Texas.

He had come to Juárez to see whether he could bring his 80-year-old mother from Cuba to the border. But the Rio Grande, with its currents and stones, and this line in the cold — she couldn't survive it, he said. The legal process could take years, which is time they don't have.

"I've got to bring her somehow," Román said. "But this here is denigrating. I saw it on TV, but I didn't think it would really be like this."

Contributing: Omar Ornelas, El Paso Times; José Ignacio Castañeda Perez, Arizona Republic; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Mass migrant crossing swamps Texas border as Title 42 nears end

Latest Stories

  • Some 1,500 migrants crossed Rio Grande into El Paso on Sunday - witness

    About 1,500 people crossed the Rio Grande overnight from Mexico into El Paso, Texas, a Reuters witness said on Monday, amid an increase in migrant arrivals in the area ahead of the expiry of a pandemic-era order that blocks them at the U.S.-Mexico border. Some of the migrants were clutching bags in their arms and children on their back as they waded into the river to cross from Ciudad Juarez in Mexico into the United States, according to a Reuters witness who photographed the events. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Sunday encountered about 2,400 migrants attempting to enter the El Paso Sector, according to a website maintained by the city of El Paso.

  • Lainey Wilson dishes on her 'Yellowstone' acting debut, sizzling romance: 'Wild and crazy love'

    Lainey Wilson tells USA TODAY about her "Yellowstone" acting debut and her screen romance with hunky ranch hand Ryan in the Dec. 11 episode.

  • Police officer treated for hypothermia after punching ice in Solihull rescue effort

    A police officer was treated for hypothermia after trying to punch through ice in an effort to rescue children from a lake in Solihull.Superintendent Richard Harris, of West Midlands Police, told reporters that officers entered the water as part of the rescue attempt, with some going in "waist-deep".Three boys aged 11, 10 and eight years old died after falling into icy water on Babbs Mill Lake on Sunday afternoon.A six-year-old boy also remains in critical condition.

  • EU reaches deal on Ukraine aid, tax on big corporations

    The European Union reached a deal in principle to send an 18 billion euro ($18.93 billion) financial aid package to Ukraine and approve a minimum tax on major corporations in a big move that narrowed a rift between the bloc and recalcitrant member Hungary. The 27 envoys of the EU nations reached a tentative agreement late Monday in a deal that also sees Budapest getting a bigger part of promised funds that had long been in jeopardy over complaints by the other member states that Prime Minister Viktor Orban had veered away from the democratic rule of law. Hungary had used its veto up to now to get the two major deals through, amid complaints from others that Orban was abusing his powers so he could get his recovery and aid funds.

  • Undercover reporter calls up and confronts the men who sent her d*** pics

    Undercover reporter called up and confronted the men who sent her d*** pics.Source: Channel 4

  • Israel says intercepted message brought down spy Cohen in 1965

    Israel sought to lay to rest on Monday a decades-old debate about one of its most famous spies, Eli Cohen, saying his capture and execution in Syria was due to successful counter-intelligence rather than unprofessionalism. Cohen, a Jewish immigrant to Israel from Egypt, was recruited by Mossad and dispatched under cover to Damascus, where he operated from 1961 to 1965. Before his arrest, he managed to pass on information that Israel says proved vital to the defeat of Syrian forces in the 1967 Middle East war.

  • Xi Jinping in Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's royal welcome of Chinese president worries the West

    The red carpet has been rolled out for Chinese President Xi Jinping in Riyadh. Xi is set to meet some 30 heads of state and businesses during his three-day state visit. China is the top customer for Saudi oil and both sides are keen to expand their relationship at a time of economic turmoil and geopolitical uncertainty. The Chinese leader's visit coincides with a US judge dismissing a lawsuit against the Saudi crown prince over the horrific 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. This programme was broadcast on December 7.Produced by Charles Wente&nbsp;and Imen Mellaz.Read more on FRANCE 24 EnglishRead also:China's Xi strikes deals with Saudi royals during 'milestone' visitChina's Xi arrives in Saudi Arabia to deepen energy tiesUS judge dismisses suit against Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi murder

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Lindgren, Thompson, Nylander named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren, Buffalo Sabres centre Tage Thompson and Toronto Maple Leafs right-winger William Nylander have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Lindgren led the NHL with four wins and 111 saves while posting a 1.50 goals-against average and .949 save percentage last week. The 28-year-old Lindgren, who signed with Washington during the off-season, has appeared in 12 games this season. He has a 6-3-2 record with a 2.79 GAA and .910 save perc

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining. Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goal

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis