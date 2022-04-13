Asylum seekers expected to be flown to Rwanda for processing in Government plans

Sam Blewett and Flora Thompson, in Rwanda, PA
·5 min read

Asylum seekers who cross the Channel in small boats will be flown for processing in Rwanda under multi-million pound Government plans set to be announced.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is expected to sign a deal with the East African nation during a visit on Thursday, with people seeking sanctuary in the UK to be sent more than 4,000 miles.

Some of those who make the perilous crossing of the Channel, as well as by other means deemed “illegal” by the Government, would be sent to Rwanda while their claims are assessed “offshore”.

An initial £120 million is expected to be given to the Rwandan government under a trial scheme, which is being criticised by refugee charities as a “cruel and nasty decision” that will fail to address the issue and “lead to more human suffering and chaos”.

Asylum seekers who remain in the UK while their claims are considered could be housed in stricter reception centres under the plans. The first will reportedly open in the village of Linton-on-Ouse, in North Yorkshire.

Labour accused Boris Johnson of trying to distract from being fined for breaching coronavirus laws with “unworkable, unethical and extortionate” plans.

The Prime Minister is set to argue in a speech on Thursday that action is needed to combat the “vile people smugglers” turning the ocean into a “watery graveyard”.

Ms Patel is then expected to set out further details of a “migration and economic development partnership” with Rwanda, during a visit to the capital of Kigali.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel
A group of people are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel on Wednesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

It is thought the asylum seekers will be encouraged to relocate and rebuild their lives in Rwanda, rather than the UK, with more information on how the arrangement will work anticipated in the coming days.

Mr Johnson will say that the number of people making the perilous crossing of the Channel could reach 1,000 a day within weeks, after around 600 arrived on Wednesday.

“I accept that these people – whether 600 or one thousand – are in search of a better life; the opportunities that the United Kingdom provides and the hope of a fresh start,” he is expected to say.

“But it is these hopes – these dreams – that have been exploited. These vile people smugglers are abusing the vulnerable and turning the Channel into a watery graveyard, with men, women and children drowning in unseaworthy boats and suffocating in refrigerated lorries.”

Mr Johnson will argue that the “long-term plan for asylum in this country” will be “world-leading” and will settle thousands of people every year through safe routes.

While not anticipated to be an easy task or without challenges, officials and ministers are said to believe the plan will allow the UK to better support those fleeing oppression, persecution and tyranny through safe and legal routes while also controlling the border.

But British Red Cross executive director Zoe Abrams said the humanitarian network was “profoundly concerned” about the plans to “send traumatised people halfway round the world to Rwanda”.

“The financial and human cost will be considerable; evidence from where offshoring has been implemented elsewhere shows it leads to profound human suffering, plus the bill that taxpayers will be asked to foot is likely to be huge,” she added.

“We are not convinced this drastic measure will deter desperate people from attempting to cross the Channel either. People come here for reasons we can all understand, like wanting to be reunited with loved ones, or because they speak the language. Making it harsher may do little to stop them risking their lives.”

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, urged the Government to “immediately rethink its plans”.

“We are appalled by the Government’s cruel and nasty decision to send those seeking sanctuary in our country to Rwanda,” he said.

“Offshoring the UK’s asylum system will do absolutely nothing to address the reasons why people take perilous journeys to find safety in the UK.

“It will do little to deter them from coming to this country, but only lead to more human suffering and chaos – at a huge expense of an estimated £1.4 billion a year.”

But the Home Office questioned the figure, with a source saying it was “ludicrous to suggest costs would be more than the current system”.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the Government’s plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing is “unworkable, unethical and extortionate”.

The Labour MP alleged that the “desperate and truly shameful announcement” is an “attempt to distract from Boris Johnson’s lawbreaking”.

The expected deal with Rwanda comes after other locations touted – including Ascension Island, Albania and Gibraltar – were rejected, at times angrily by the nations suggested.

Peers could mount fresh resistance to the measure, having already inflicted a series of defeats to the Government’s Nationality and Borders Bill.

The legislation is currently in a tussle between the Commons and the Lords after peers defeated ministers, including with a demand that offshore asylum claims should be subject to approval by both Houses of Parliament.

Conservative former international development secretary Andrew Mitchell said: “MPs from across the House have already expressed concerns about adopting a policy which Australia abandoned as a failure.

“But this new approach seems to be globally unprecedented and MPs will understandably want to have questions answered about how this is going to work and how much it is going to cost.”

Steve Valdez-Symonds, Amnesty International UK’s refugee and migrant rights director, said the “shockingly ill-conceived idea will go far further in inflicting suffering while wasting huge amounts of public money”.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mars In Pisces Means We Can Expect Some Turbulence

    Mars, the Planet of Action, is on the move, and this time its leaving forward-thinking Aquarius and entering the dreamy sign of Pisces. Fair warning: this placement is a bit tricky for Mars to be in, so from April 14 to May 24, expect some turbulence. Mars usually likes to hang out in fire and air signs, so watery Pisces is kind of killing the vibe. “In astrology, Mars runs drive and assertion, so during the weeks that the warrior planet is in Pisces, we will all feel less motivated to go after

  • Channel migrants to be sent to Rwanda

    Channel migrants will be flown more than 5,000 miles to Rwanda to have their asylum claims processed in an “offshore” facility, the Home Secretary will announce.

  • Asylum seekers to be sent 6,000 miles to Rwanda for processing under government plans to halt Channel crossings

    The government plans to fly asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing in an attempt to tackle small boat crossings in the Channel. Boris Johnson is set to argue action is needed to combat the "vile people smugglers" turning the ocean into a "watery graveyard" in a speech on Thursday. After the prime minister's speech, Home Secretary Priti Patel is expected to set out further details of a "migration and economic development partnership" with Rwanda after she visited the East African nation.

  • Before Jan. 6, former aide to Roger Stone encouraged Trump supporters to 'descend on the Capitol'

    Before Jan. 6, former aide to Roger Stone encouraged Trump supporters to 'descend on the Capitol'

  • Two motorists make horrifying discovery beside car parked on dirt road, Georgia cops say

    The motorists noticed something on the ground on the dirt road and called 911, authorities said.

  • Will Putin Abandon His Jailed Bestie in Ukraine?

    Ukraine Security Service / GettyNews that Ukraine captured Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest ally in Ukraine, the oligarch and opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk, drew furious condemnation from Kremlin officials and made waves on state media.Medvedchuk, one of Ukraine’s richest men, escaped house arrest on treason charges days after the Russian invasion. His eventual capture was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.“I propose for the Russian Federation t

  • Polish, Baltic leaders visit Zelenskiy, pledge support

    STORY: The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia on Wednesday visited Ukraine in the latest show of support and toured the bombed-out ruins of buildings in the town of Borodyanka.This city bore the brunt of a vicious Russian bombardment and occupation before Ukrainian forces liberated it, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the damage to Borodyanka is "significantly more dreadful" than nearby Bucha with respect to suspected killings of civilians.Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia all share a border with Russia.Speaking in English, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda compared the cruelty of the Russian onslaught to that of Nazi Germany:"It's even difficult to express in words, by seeing what has happened here, what are the damages and how cruel is this regime. I just cannot compare even with Nazis, I think this is worse than Nazis."These four leaders join a growing number of European politicians to visit the Ukrainian capital since Russian forces were driven back by fierce Ukrainian resistance earlier this month.The visit comes the day after U.S. President Joe Biden said Moscow's invasion of Ukraine amounted to genocide.In a report issued Wednesday, a mission set up by Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said it has found evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity by Russia in Ukraine.Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 on what he calls a "special military operation."Russia has denied that its forces targeted civilians and has said Ukrainian and Western allegations of war crimes are fabricated.Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.The visiting Polish and Baltic leaders met with Zelenskiy, clapping backs and embracing.A spokesperson for the Estonian president said the meeting focused on military assistance and aid to Ukrainian civilians.

  • While the US explores digital currencies, China's eYuan is already in 15 cities. But experts say Beijing and Washington aren't actually competing in the same race.

    Experts break down how the currencies of the world's two largest economies compete, and why they each might want a digital currency.

  • Ottawa backtracks on plan for online-only asylum application

    Less than a week after the government said it would require online submissions for all asylum seekers into Canada, the immigration minister's office now says submitting a claim on paper is still an option.

  • Renewed calls for Boris Johnson to resign after being fined for lockdown party

    U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid a fine and apologized for attending a birthday party in June 2020, breaking his own government’s rules that banned indoor gatherings at the time. It’s unlikely he’ll resign, despite facing renewed calls to do so.

  • UPDATE 5-U.S. gives Ukraine $800 million more in military aid, adds heavy weapons

    U.S. President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in military assistance to Ukraine on Wednesday, expanding the scope of the systems provided to include heavy artillery ahead of a wider Russian assault expected in eastern Ukraine. The package, which brings the total military aid since Russian forces invaded in February to more than $2.5 billion, includes artillery systems, artillery rounds, armored personnel carriers and unmanned coastal defense boats, Biden said in a statement after a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Report: Lakers targeting Raptors' Nick Nurse after firing Frank Vogel

    The Lakers are reportedly circling the 2020 NBA coach of the year after firing Frank Vogel on Monday.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec