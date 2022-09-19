Asylum seeker dies by suicide in New York City shelter, mayor says

Ashley R. Williams, USA TODAY
·3 min read

A woman seeking asylum in New York City died by suicide in a shelter over the weekend, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday.

Adams called the Sunday death a tragedy and a “reminder that we have an obligation to do everything in our power to help those in need," he said in a statement.

No other information was released about the death. During an unrelated press conference Monday, Adams referred to the woman as a mother.  A spokesperson for the mayor's office did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

"I believe the woman was traumatized by this whole experience," Adams said Monday.

Adams said the city has opened 23 emergency shelters for the 11,600 asylum seekers and migrants that had arrived in the city. He did not elaborate or give a time frame for that number, but WABC reported last week that over 11,000 asylum seekers have come to New York City since May, citing the mayor's chief counsel. Many of them arrived in buses from Texas.

LATEST: Massachusetts seeks human trafficking probe targeting Florida Gov. DeSantis over migrants

RESPONSE: White House says it's 'surging' resources to Texas to address migrant influx but offers no details

New York City is among several U.S. sanctuary cities receiving migrants from Florida and Texas as Govs. Greg Abbot and Ron DeSantis sent busloads of migrants from their states in response to the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

Last week, Florida's DeSantis sent about 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. Authorities there requested a federal human trafficking probe Sunday. DeSantis and Abbott have also sent migrants to Chicago and Washington, where some were dropped off outside the home of Vice President Kamala Harris.

"The failure was the governors that sent people on a multi-day bus ride without proper food, without medical care (and) without the basic necessities," Adams said.

Migrants line up outside the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition migrant shelter in Del Rio, Texas, after being released by U.S. Border Patrol. Many of the migrants will later take state-funded bus rides to Washington, New York or Chicago.
Migrants line up outside the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition migrant shelter in Del Rio, Texas, after being released by U.S. Border Patrol. Many of the migrants will later take state-funded bus rides to Washington, New York or Chicago.

Adams referred to the influx of asylum seekers as a “manmade humanitarian crisis" Monday. When asked about comments he made Sunday regarding legal action against Texas' government, the mayor said the city is exploring all legal options.

Adams said Abbott's office "refused" to coordinate when New York officials contacted them but that the mayor of El Paso was willing to coordinate the arrival of migrants in a "humane way."

Adams made it clear Monday that the city was unable to handle all of El Paso's migrants.

"We are not telling anyone that New York can accommodate every migrant in the city. We're not encouraging people to send eight, nine buses a day," he said. "We're saying that as a sanctuary and a city with the right to shelter, we're going to fulfill our obligation."

Adams encouraged asylum seekers to take advantage of the mental health care services available at New York’s Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation Center, which opened last week as a headquarters to help migrants who have arrived in the city since January.

Contributing: John Bacon, USA TODAY

MORE: Could DeSantis' migrant tactic backfire politically with key voting bloc?

MIGRANT CRISIS: Bus rides for migrants to Washington, New York and Chicago begin in Texas border town

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Asylum seeker dies by suicide in New York shelter, Eric Adams says

Latest Stories

  • Florida appeals judge’s ruling on workplace-training portion of ‘Stop Woke Act’

    Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody are appealing a federal judge’s ruling that blocked part of a new state law that placed restrictions on how race-related issues can be addressed in workplace training — a law DeSantis dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act.”

  • Corrie star Antony Cotton hails armed forces after attending Queen’s funeral

    The actor shared a picture taken shortly before the service began on Monday morning.

  • Alla Pugacheva: Russian pop star denounces Ukraine war and asks to be named a foreign agent in solidarity with anti-war husband

    A Russian singer has denounced Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine and asked to be placed on her country's foreign agents list in solidarity with her husband. Alla Pugacheva's husband, singer and TV presenter Maxim Galkin, was added to the foreign agents register on Friday by Russia's justice ministry.

  • Texas Governor Abbott Widens Lead Over O’Rourke to Nine Points

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas’ Greg Abbott has widened his lead to nine points over challenger Beto O’Rourke in the race for governor, with less than two months until election day.Most Read from BloombergGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniA poll published Monday by the University of Texas at Tyler

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Stefani of Brazil capture Chennai women's doubles title

    Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil captured their second women's doubles tennis title, winning the Chennai Open on Sunday. The top-seeded Dabrowski and Stefani made quick work of Russia's Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze in a 6-1, 6-2 victory. A day earlier, the duo defeated Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan to advance to the final. Blinkova and Dzalamidze won their semifinal on Friday against Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal and Yanina

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press