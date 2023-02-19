New asylum plan will replicate Ukrainian refugee scheme, says immigration minister

Ukraine refugees UK

Britain’s new asylum plan will replicate the Ukrainian refugee scheme for countries where the UK has a “moral” obligation, the immigration minister has said.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Robert Jenrick said the proposed new “safe and legal” routes for asylum seekers would not be an “open door to anyone from anywhere” but would be focused on people to whom “we have the strongest geographical, historical, moral obligation.”

The plan will see the number of refugees allowed to enter the UK capped annually by Parliament with anyone entering illegally via small boats across the Channel detained and removed to their home country or a safe third nation like Rwanda to claim asylum there.

Mr Jenrick, who talks candidly about his own experience of taking in a Ukrainian refugee family, said the Government’s homes for Ukraine scheme provoked such a powerful response from the public because there was a “real connection to the conflict”.

“We don’t have an equal obligation to everyone in every conflict in every part of the world. We have finite resources, and it’s right that we use them to support those people for whom we have the greatest connection and moral obligation,” he said.



“Supporting and defending a democratic European neighbour in their hour of need was and remains the right thing to do.”

Under the new system, that meant the Ukraine scheme - where 160,000 Ukrainians have been housed in UK homes - and similar programmes as with Afghanistan and Hong Kong could be repeated, he said.

But he warned: “I don’t agree with the argument some make that we should open our doors to anyone from anywhere who is seeking a better life or refuge from the many conflicts that exist.”

This was because there would have to be a cap, negotiated by the Government with local councils, to establish the number that could be allowed entry. “Many, probably most local authorities are at breaking point in terms of the amount of housing and support they’re able to devote to humanitarian schemes like this,” he said.

“And so it will be Parliament to have an honest debate each year, about the level of resources that we have, the number of people we’re able to take and devote resources to.”



Referring to the riot at an asylum hotel in Knowsley, Merseyside, last weekend, he said such violence was wrong and inexcusable but he also acknowledged that “to understand is not to condone” as he accepted there was genuine public anger over illegal immigration.

“When you look at the events in Knowsley, everyone has an obligation to obey the law. But we also have a right to see the law enforced. And people coming illegally in small boats are breaking the law,” he said.

“That’s why we’ve made it one of our key priorities as a government to stop the boats and to secure our borders. We understand how angry the public is at the numbers of people coming across in small boats.”

Asked about whether the Government would seek to disapply parts of human rights law when it unveiled its new small boats legislation in coming weeks, he said: “Nothing is off the table.”