Asylum hotel bill has grown by £500 million since Government crackdown, claims Labour

Channel migrants in July this year - DENIS CHARLET/AFP

A Government crackdown on Channel migrants has added nearly £500 million to the cost of housing asylum seekers in hotels, according to new research.

Rules introduced under the Government’s nationality and borders act mean that more than 18,000 migrants who crossed the Channel on small boats have had to wait six months for their asylum claims to be heard, according to Home Office data.

Figures, analysed by Labour, show that the bill for accommodating them amounts to £2.37 million a night, with the average hotel cost of £150 per person. That would mean a total of £486 million to house the 18,000 undergoing the Government’s “admissibility” test before they can be considered for asylum.

Under the rules, migrants are considered for removal if they have travelled through a safe country to get to the UK - before being admitted to the British asylum system. Those whose claims are deemed inadmissible can be deported. However, there are no agreements in place with those countries for them to be returned.

Home Office figures show just 83 migrants have been deemed inadmissible in the nine months to the end of September 2022 and just 21 people have been removed, with the remaining 18,000 spending an additional six months in hotels or other asylum accommodation.

Rishi Sunak last week pledged to clear a backlog of 92,000 asylum applications by the end of next year to help reduce the number of people being held in hotels at a cost of £5.5 million a day.

This target, however, only relates to those lodged before the nationalities and borders act took effect in June. In total, there are more than 140,000 outstanding applications, which figures show is costing the taxpayer £2.1 billion a year in housing and living costs. About 70 per cent have been waiting more than six months.

Yvette Cooper, shadow home secretary, said the borders legislation on admissibility had “created a slow track instead, adding many months of extra delays to thousands of cases.”

She added: “On top of signing off £140m on an unworkable, unethical Rwanda deal, this government is wasting millions of taxpayers’ money on their failures.”

Mr Sunak’s five point plan, unveiled last week, pledged to slash the asylum backlog by streamlining applications with “shorter guidance, fewer interviews, less paperwork and introducing specialist case workers by nationality.”

He also announced a new deal with Albania to fast-track deportations to the Balkan state so that all the 13,000 Channel migrants from the country could be returned on weekly flights. The 13,000 account for 30 per cent of the record 45,000 who have crossed the Channel so far this year.