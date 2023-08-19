ASX (ASX:ASX) Has Announced That Its Dividend Will Be Reduced To A$1.12

ASX Limited's (ASX:ASX) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to A$1.12 on the 27th of September. This means that the annual payment will be 3.9% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

ASX's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Prior to this announcement, the dividend made up 139% of earnings, and the company was generating negative free cash flows. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating any free cash flow would definitely be difficult to keep up.

EPS is set to grow by 66.0% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 87% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

ASX Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was A$1.73 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$2.28. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.8% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, things aren't all that rosy. Over the past five years, it looks as though ASX's EPS has declined at around 6.6% a year. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

ASX's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. While the current distribution levels might be a bit unsustainable, we can't deny that until now it has been very stable. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for ASX (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. Is ASX not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

